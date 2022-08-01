Principal Technician at City of Cape Town

CORPORATE SERVICES ? INFORMATION SYSTEMS AND TECHNOLOGY (IS & T) ? WIRELESS NETWORKS

PRINCIPAL TECHNICIAN

BASIC SALARY: R501 057 PER ANNUM ? REF NO: CS 200/22 ? BELLVILLE, CAPE TOWN

Requirements:

Minimum National diploma in Electrical Engineering (light current)

Minimum of eight years of relevant experience of which five years should be as a Senior Technician in a relevant technical field.

Key performance areas:

Responsible for the acquisition, installation, maintenance and operation of the ETSI TETRA Radio Trunking (Master switching office and high sites), microwave, electrical systems and associated infrastructure.

Undertake technical designs and provides specifications

Coordinate projects and lead project team

Control movement of all related assets

Program and configure equipment and systems

Customer relationship management, to maintain sound business values with our clients

Undertake tasks and supervision of programming, configuring, repairs, hardware installations of related specialised electronic equipment

Provide customer in-house training

Physically fit and able to work at heights.

Please apply online at [URL Removed] (external applicants) or via the SAP Portal (internal applicants) unless otherwise stated.

By submitting your application for a position at the City of Cape Town, you are consenting that the personal information submitted as part of your application may be used for the purposes of the Recruitment and Selection process.

Closing date: 12 August 2022

Please quote the reference number of the vacancy in all communications.

Certified copies of qualifications must be available on request.

Copies of supporting documents will not be returned.

Kindly note that applications will not be acknowledged in writing.

No late applications will be considered.

If no notification of appointment is received within three (3) months of the closing date, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Electrical Engineering

Electrical

light current

