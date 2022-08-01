Project Manager (2 years FT Contract) at AJ Personnel

Main purpose of the job:

To drive and facilitate the strategic objectives for the Johannesburg Multihospital Project that enhances the Department of Health National Policy Framework and Strategy for Palliative Care and supports the implementation of the policy in Gauteng and Wits University

Location:

Centre for Palliative Care – Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital – Soweto, Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

JMHPP Management

Contribute and participate in strategic planning or similar sessions with the view of developing an annual business plan supporting the work of the JMHPP

Collaborative engagements to explore and participate in the initiation of the palliative care projects at different sites

Drive project-related stakeholder engagement at the highest level (e.g., Provincial, District, hospital, community) to ensure alignment of projects initiated – this will include project presentations, facilitating workshops at client sites, engaging with Project Sponsor

Direct and oversee the Johannesburg Multihospital Palliative Care office to ensure active projects meet client requirements as per the award letter

Support the Project Director and where applicable be the spokesperson for programmes and project

Develop and implement JMHPP processes, methodology, policies, and direct project management staff, and work with other department leaders, Head of Schools and external third parties to ensure delivery of projects as per the project’s scope of work

Coordinate reporting from various sites and facilitate the submission of the programme and project-related reports to the Head of the JMHPP and funder

Project Management and Strategic Oversight

Track and monitor the progress of strategic projects in the JMHPP as per reports from the sites

Review and guide individual work plans and provide leadership on day-to-day project management matters

Hold regular meetings with sites, partners and project delivery teams and guide the implementation of projects

Coordinate and produce information for monthly, quarterly, and annual reports and performance reports

As part of the management and leadership team, participate in other ad hoc activities initiated by the hospitals, province and district that may require input from the work of the JMHPP (e.g., conferences, presentations, committees, interview panels etc).

Project Team & Staff Management

Oversee and manage the duties of project team members (incl. contracted staff), and subordinates to ensure optimal staff utilisation, delivery of quality work in line with the scope of the project and maintenance of sound labour relations

Identify staffing or capacity gaps required to deliver on various projects and propose solutions to source the staffing requirements

Perform and facilitate performance development and assessments

Coach and train subordinates and project team members to ensure the acquisition of knowledge and skills required by the organisation and/or the scope of the project

Required minimum education and training:

Degree in Health Sciences or Public Health

A post-Graduate degree in Health Sciences or Public Health is desirable

Required minimum work experience:

Minimum 5 years of management experience

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities:

Training in Palliative Care

Adept at programme, project and change management

Facilitation and presentation skills

Ability to analyze, interrogate and extrapolate data/information from legislative/policy documents, proposals, tenders, project reports and research papers

Adaptable, pro-active, able to exercise discretion and independent decision-making

Must have excellent leadership skills, people management, the ability to perform under pressure and work with entities outside Wits Palliative Care

Computer literacy

Travel to different project sites (locally, across the continent and /or internationally if needed)

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online and complete your registration on Ditto Hire (our application tracking system) to enable and protect you as a candidate to accept the new POPIA terms and conditions. This will then create your permanent profile with which you can apply for all jobs as advertised by AJ PERSONNEL. However, you may remove your profile from AJ PERSONNEL when you are no longer in the job market.

AJ Personnel is fully POPIA Compliant.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 11 August 2022 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

Please note:

Our Client, WHC, maintains mandatory Covid-19 requirements, and as such only Covid-19 vaccinated incumbents will be considered for positions.

WHC, in accordance with its Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

AJ Personnel is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

About The Employer:

Background

Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives.

Learn more/Apply for this position