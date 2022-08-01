Project manager

Purpose
Hybrid role of project management (PM) and administrative support. Manage various Data Science related projects. Support with general administration of data science and digitization initiatives.
Minimum requirements
- B Degree in Business, Communication or Data Science.
- Project management certificate or diploma.
- Minimum of 3 years stakeholder engagement experience and Project management experience would be beneficial.
- Strong administrative skills in IT Project Management with Business Analysis skills.
- Independent worker with Fintech/Digitization exposure to Project Management.
- Agile methodology
Duties and responsibilities
Project management
- Interact with Business, value chain enablers and customers to ensure that the business requirements and objectives are clearly defined.
- Translate business requirements and objectives into detailed project plans, specifying goals, strategy, staffing, scheduling, identification of risks, contingency plans, allocation of resources and cost estimation.
- Ensure that the scope of the project, related business requirements and technical. requirements are reduced into writing and signed-off by the respective stakeholders.
- Effectively apply business methodologies and enforce project standards.
- Provide ongoing feedback to senior management and stakeholders in respect of milestones, any slippage, issues and risks.
- Attend IT rag sessions to provide feedback where necessary.
- Continuous communication with stakeholders and information distributed to all stakeholders and management.
Business Analysis
- Partner with BA and IT teams as required.
- Take ownership and ensure specifications and business requirements are fit for purpose, customer friendly and conform to the Bank’s standards.
- Give input to joint application design (JAD) sessions and provide the required output/feedback where necessary.
Stakeholder management
- Liaise with various project sponsors and assigned business analysts (direct or indirect reports).
- Apply professional standards in the engagement and communication with internal stakeholders, customers, 3rd parties and or regulators.
- Keep stakeholders continuously informed about progress through clear communication.
Revenues and Costs
- Implement project activities and new business timeously, which directly influences the generation of fees, interest income and customer growth for the Bank.
- Ensure the timeous delivery of projects, limiting rework to safeguard delayed revenues, ensuring that revenue generation is expediated, without placing the Bank at risk.
Data Science Administration
- Support the senior leadership of the Data Science department with general administration and help coordinate departmental efforts to align projects and work to strategize themes of the Bank’s strategy
Customer
- Create and maintain productive relationships with internal clients.
- Keep the client informed about progress through written communication, telephone communications and/or face to face meetings.
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Digitalization
- Fintech
- Business Analysis
- Stakeholder Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree