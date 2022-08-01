Project manager – Gauteng Midrand

Purpose

Hybrid role of project management (PM) and administrative support. Manage various Data Science related projects. Support with general administration of data science and digitization initiatives.

Minimum requirements

B Degree in Business, Communication or Data Science.

Project management certificate or diploma.

Minimum of 3 years stakeholder engagement experience and Project management experience would be beneficial.

Strong administrative skills in IT Project Management with Business Analysis skills.

Independent worker with Fintech/Digitization exposure to Project Management.

Agile methodology

Duties and responsibilities

Project management

Interact with Business, value chain enablers and customers to ensure that the business requirements and objectives are clearly defined.

Translate business requirements and objectives into detailed project plans, specifying goals, strategy, staffing, scheduling, identification of risks, contingency plans, allocation of resources and cost estimation.

Ensure that the scope of the project, related business requirements and technical. requirements are reduced into writing and signed-off by the respective stakeholders.

Effectively apply business methodologies and enforce project standards.

Provide ongoing feedback to senior management and stakeholders in respect of milestones, any slippage, issues and risks.

Attend IT rag sessions to provide feedback where necessary.

Continuous communication with stakeholders and information distributed to all stakeholders and management.

Business Analysis

Partner with BA and IT teams as required.

Take ownership and ensure specifications and business requirements are fit for purpose, customer friendly and conform to the Bank’s standards.

Give input to joint application design (JAD) sessions and provide the required output/feedback where necessary.

Stakeholder management

Liaise with various project sponsors and assigned business analysts (direct or indirect reports).

Apply professional standards in the engagement and communication with internal stakeholders, customers, 3rd parties and or regulators.

Keep stakeholders continuously informed about progress through clear communication.

Revenues and Costs

Implement project activities and new business timeously, which directly influences the generation of fees, interest income and customer growth for the Bank.

Ensure the timeous delivery of projects, limiting rework to safeguard delayed revenues, ensuring that revenue generation is expediated, without placing the Bank at risk.

Data Science Administration

Support the senior leadership of the Data Science department with general administration and help coordinate departmental efforts to align projects and work to strategize themes of the Bank’s strategy

Customer

Create and maintain productive relationships with internal clients.

Keep the client informed about progress through written communication, telephone communications and/or face to face meetings.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Digitalization

Fintech

Business Analysis

Stakeholder Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

