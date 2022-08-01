SAP Project Manager at QES – Western Cape Bellville

Aug 1, 2022

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a Senior Project / Programme Manager (SAP) to join them on an independent contract basis

  • Solid project management experience in managing and implementing IT (projects in Financial/Life Insurance institutions) – SAP
  • Experience in the Agile methodology (Setting up scrum teams, familiar with JIRA, create Burn Down charts etc.) and the Waterfall methodology
  • The ability to effectively collaborate and engage with stakeholders on various levels of seniority across the Group
  • The ability to create and lead high performing teams while working from home
  • The drive and passion to get things done

Project Management Knowledge w.r.t.:

  • Principles of Project Management
  • Project Management Methodologies
  • Project Life Cycle
  • Project Management Tools
  • Project Planning and Control Techniques
  • Good understanding of IT development and SDLC processes
  • Resource Management
  • Financial Management
  • Business Case Development
  • Sound understanding of the RFP / RFI process
  • Contract and Vendor Management
  • Results Driven: Ability to deliver results in a matrix managed environment by gaining the confidence and trust of the various stakeholders
  • Leadership: the ability to motivate and lead a multi-skilled, multi-national team
  • Analytical thinking
  • Proactive planning and influencing
  • Relationship building and Communication skills
  • Conflict handling
  • Facilitation skills
  • Passion for problem solving and issue resolution

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • AGILE
  • SDLC
  • Project Manager

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position