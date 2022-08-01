SAP Project Manager at QES – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a Senior Project / Programme Manager (SAP) to join them on an independent contract basis
- Solid project management experience in managing and implementing IT (projects in Financial/Life Insurance institutions) – SAP
- Experience in the Agile methodology (Setting up scrum teams, familiar with JIRA, create Burn Down charts etc.) and the Waterfall methodology
- The ability to effectively collaborate and engage with stakeholders on various levels of seniority across the Group
- The ability to create and lead high performing teams while working from home
- The drive and passion to get things done
Project Management Knowledge w.r.t.:
- Principles of Project Management
- Project Management Methodologies
- Project Life Cycle
- Project Management Tools
- Project Planning and Control Techniques
- Good understanding of IT development and SDLC processes
- Resource Management
- Financial Management
- Business Case Development
- Sound understanding of the RFP / RFI process
- Contract and Vendor Management
- Results Driven: Ability to deliver results in a matrix managed environment by gaining the confidence and trust of the various stakeholders
- Leadership: the ability to motivate and lead a multi-skilled, multi-national team
- Analytical thinking
- Proactive planning and influencing
- Relationship building and Communication skills
- Conflict handling
- Facilitation skills
- Passion for problem solving and issue resolution
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- AGILE
- SDLC
- Project Manager
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric