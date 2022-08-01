Security Specialist

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

To analyse, design, implement and support Technology Security IT Services in regard to Cyber Security aspects and solutions in support of the organization.

Experience

Min:

* 5+ years’ experience in IT Security related Design (physical / virtual infrastructure, operating systems and supporting software)

* 5+ years’ experience designing, deploying and supporting Active Directory deployments and its supporting technologies in a medium to large sized organization

* Proven experience implementing security solutions in a Windows environment.

Ideal:

* 6+ years’ experience in Microsoft Server Operating Systems

* 3+ years’ experience in OpenSource Operating Systems

* Proven experience in designing and deploying Windows Server security and configuration using Group Policy

* 5+ years’ experience in Microsoft Security technologies

* 3+ years’ experience in ITIL concepts and policies

* 2+ years’ experience in Public Cloud Platforms

* 2+ years’ experience with IAM concepts and technologies

Qualifications (Minimum)

* Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Knowledge

Min:

Expert knowledge of:

* IT Security solutions design and administration

* Designing, implementing and administering IDP/IAM Platform (Active Directory, Azure AD), Group Policy and related technologies.

* Security administration in a Windows and OpenSource Environment

* Implementing Security Technologies in the enterprise, including cloud services

A sound understanding of:

* Security Principles, IT Security procedures and Best Practices

* PKI, RADIUS, LDAP, DNS, SAML, OAUTH, MFA, PAM, ,Zero Trust

* IT systems development processes (SDLC lifecycle)

* Business compliance requirements

* Business continuity planning

* IT Operations

* Virtualization Architecture

* Public Cloud Architecture

Ideal:

Expert knowledge of:

* SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) and/or ECA (Event Correlation and Analysis) Systems

* Secure network architecture, identity and access management principles, and application security principles.

* Advanced Networking

* DevOps

A sound understanding of:

* Project Management principles and processes

* Application design principles

* Ethical hacking and penetration testing

* EDR and Malware Technologies

* Messaging and Collaboration technologies and architecture

* Scripting and Automation

* Data Centre infrastructure architecture.

* Data Centre infrastructure performance and capacity analysis.

Skills

* Communications Skills

* Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

* Consultation skills

* Facilitation Skills

* Presentation Skills

* Negotiation skills

* Influencing Skills

* Analytical Skills

* Attention to Detail

* Planning, organising and coordination skills

* Leadership Skills

Competencies

* Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

* Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

* Working with People

Conditions of Employment

* Clear criminal and credit record

* A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

* Contactable via own mobile phone

Desired Skills:

SIEM

ECA

Security Principles

Learn more/Apply for this position