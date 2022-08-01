Senior DevOps Engineer – Gauteng Centurion

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.

We are looking for a Senior DevOps Engineer to join our financial services client based in Centurion for a 12-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Responsible for implementing, maintaining, enabling, and facilitating DevOps practices and optimizing the architecture and processes of the product and platforms required to meet business goals and objectives.

Implement and maintain the infrastructure required for implementing DevOps practices.

Enable automated deployment of applications and configurations.

Enable automated monitoring and alerting.

Enable automated end-to-end testing.

Enable continuous release processes, practices, and pipelines.

Enable change management and audit requirements for release pipelines.

Interest in designing, analyzing, and troubleshooting large-scale distributed systems.

Systematic problem-solving approach.

Open communication skills and a sense of ownership and drive.

Ability to debug and optimize code and automate routine tasks.

Scale systems sustainably through mechanisms such as easy-to-use tooling and automation.

Practice sustainable incident response and drive root cause analysis.

What we are looking for:

Completed BSc / IT degree or related fields.

2 years of experience as a Site Reliability Engineer or similar role as an enabler of DevOps practices.

3 years of experience as a Software Engineer or Java or Developer Middleware administrator.

What Technologies you will use:

Operating systems: Linux (*nix) administration.

IAM, SSM, Route53, Loadbalancers, AWS Databases.

Monitoring and alerting tools: Alerta, Selenium, Prometheus, InfluxDB, Elastic Stack.

Application Servers: Node.js, nginx, springboot, Tomcat.

Databases and tools: MongoDB, Mongo Ops Manager, DB2, Flyway, postgresql.

Kubernetes: EKS Cluster management, Service Mesh, Application deployment, monitoring and troubleshooting.

Docker: Nginx, Consul, docker-compose, cli.

Automation: Cloudformation, Terraform, Boto3, Ansible.

Build: Gitlab, Nexus, Jenkins.

MQ.

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change

