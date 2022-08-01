Senior Project Manager (12 month contract) – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga

Our client in Umhlanga is looking for a Project Manager to fill a 12 month contract.

The Senior Project Manager will oversee and take accountability for the delivery of key projects to ensure that the organisation continues to efficiently and effectively provide leading administrative services, with a high focus on rolling out innovative products and services, to the scheme and its members.

Experience and Qualifications

Degree/Diploma in Project Management or Business Management

PMP certification (preferred)

PMBOK or Prince 2 qualification (preferred)

At least 8 years project management experience within an Insurance or Health or Investment environment

Strong people management skills

Proven track record of driving successful performance outcomes and accomplishing organisational goals

Experience anticipating and responding to the needs of clients

Must have managed large scale projects (preference with regards to experience in a medical aid / managed care environment)

Working knowledge of MS Office and MS Projects

5 years’ experience working on large business and IT projects

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

