Senior Systems Engineer (Linux Focus) at 2Cana Solutions – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga Ridge

Senior Systems Engineer (Linux Focus)
General Description of the Role
The role will include some/all of the following:
- Plan and co-ordinate the installation, administration, maintenance and upgrade of Linux server OS, hardware, software and virtualization technologies, both local and remote
- Administration of backup software and formulation and testing of disaster recovery strategies
- Analyze system performance, make and implement recommendations regarding systems improvements and system tuning.
- Support servers and systems, and diagnose and resolve system problems
- Research and development within the Linux environment
- Automation of administrative tasks by learning new technologies to improve efficiency and maintain effective management of our growing environment
- Performance monitoring, troubleshooting and tuning, daily checks and administration of monitoring systems (Nagios etc.)
- Monitor & administer mail, web, and reverse proxy servers
- System security management including server hardening and regular application of patches, using automation wherever feasible. Monitor system security.
- Document installations, system changes, DR & installation procedures, standards and methodology
- Liaise with development teams and clients regarding both projects and day-to-day requirements; provide support to users and developers based on helpdesk calls
Requirements: Knowledge, Skills and Attitude
Desired Skills:
- – RHCSA / RHCE / Linux+ / Oracle Certified Professional / LPIC or similar Linux certification
- – Diploma or Degree in Information Technology an advantage
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Overview
We are looking for an experienced, motivated systems engineer with excellent technical skills to join the infrastructure team at our growing organization to support enterprise line-of-business systems for our clients and ourselves. The position is primarily Linux-focused, but would involve other related aspects such as virtualization, cloud, storage, application and hardware support.
Travel: Limited but may be required both locally and internationally.
Location: Remote, but must be within reasonable driving distance from our Durban office
Staff: None
On Call: Every second week