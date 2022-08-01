Senior Systems Engineer (Linux Focus) at 2Cana Solutions

Senior Systems Engineer (Linux Focus)

General Description of the Role

The role will include some/all of the following:

Plan and co-ordinate the installation, administration, maintenance and upgrade of Linux server OS, hardware, software and virtualization technologies, both local and remote

Administration of backup software and formulation and testing of disaster recovery strategies

Analyze system performance, make and implement recommendations regarding systems improvements and system tuning.

Support servers and systems, and diagnose and resolve system problems

Research and development within the Linux environment

Automation of administrative tasks by learning new technologies to improve efficiency and maintain effective management of our growing environment

Performance monitoring, troubleshooting and tuning, daily checks and administration of monitoring systems (Nagios etc.)

Monitor & administer mail, web, and reverse proxy servers

System security management including server hardening and regular application of patches, using automation wherever feasible. Monitor system security.

Document installations, system changes, DR & installation procedures, standards and methodology

Liaise with development teams and clients regarding both projects and day-to-day requirements; provide support to users and developers based on helpdesk calls

Requirements: Knowledge, Skills and Attitude

Desired Skills:

– RHCSA / RHCE / Linux+ / Oracle Certified Professional / LPIC or similar Linux certification

– Diploma or Degree in Information Technology an advantage

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Overview

We are looking for an experienced, motivated systems engineer with excellent technical skills to join the infrastructure team at our growing organization to support enterprise line-of-business systems for our clients and ourselves. The position is primarily Linux-focused, but would involve other related aspects such as virtualization, cloud, storage, application and hardware support.

Travel: Limited but may be required both locally and internationally.

Location: Remote, but must be within reasonable driving distance from our Durban office

Staff: None

On Call: Every second week

Learn more/Apply for this position