Software Developer (Full stack Java) – (Remote) at Abantu Staffing Solutions – Eastern Cape

Aug 1, 2022

Qualification and Experience:

  • Minimum NQF 6 / 7 in Information Technology, Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent
  • Certification in Relevant programming will be advantageous
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in software development
  • 3-5 years’ Project Management experience advantageous

The Job Requirements:

Technical

  • Must be proficient in:
  • Full Stack Java Developer
  • Java & JEE Knowledge , at best already with respect to WebSphere / JBoss /Wildfly
  • Secure in the relevant JEE standards: JPA, JTA, JMS, JAX-RS, JAX-WS, CDI, ServletAPI
  • Typescript, JavaScript, CSS (ideal would be some background in Dojo 1 and modern Dojo)
  • SQL (DB2 / PostgreSQL)
  • Solid hands-on knowledge of kubernetes, including yaml files, runtime administration, deployment, logging, monitoring
  • Solid hands-on knowledge about Docker concepts
  • Basic knowledge about Docker and kubernetes networking and security
  • Good knowledge of cloud-native software concepts: microservices, container-based runtimes, runtime logging and monitoring techniques
  • Proficient in various code management and branching strategies (Git Flow, Feature Branching).
  • Proficient in Domain Driven design concepts
  • Proficient in rest API design standards in order to implement them in to Frontend products.
  • Extensive knowledgeable and experience in DevOps principles and impact on development lifecycles
  • Knowledge in: REST-API, API-Design, Security, Service-Composition within Client, OIDC & OAuth2 Knowledge, Testing: JUnit, Intern , Selenium, Dev-Environment: IntelliJ, Gradle, Git & GitHub, Docker (also on Windows), Build-Environment: Jenkins

Non-Technical

  • Strong time management skills and the ability to meet deadlines.
  • Familiar and comfortable with Agile terminology and teams.
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • Good communication skills.
  • A technical mind-set and analytical approach.

Outputs:

  • Integration into a dynamic team building next generation solutions
  • Interact with different clients, exploring and advising on possibilities and solutions that accomplish their goals.
  • Agility, flexibility and keen attention to detail in order to manage and advance multiple projects simultaneously.
  • Attention to detail during the development and quality assurance testing of projects.
  • You will be joining a team committed to working on high-quality code and will work closely with the new and legacy products to support clients.
  • Willing to learn new technologies, teach and share knowledge with other team members.
  • Project management of all technology development initiatives
  • Coach and mentoring of Software Developers and System Engineers.
  • Promotion of a continuous improvement culture within the team.
  • Adhere to all guidelines and requirements to ensure compliance standards of quality, security, extensibility etc.

