Software Developer (Full stack Java) – (Remote) at Abantu Staffing Solutions – Eastern Cape

Qualification and Experience:
- Minimum NQF 6 / 7 in Information Technology, Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science or relevant equivalent
- Certification in Relevant programming will be advantageous
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in software development
- 3-5 years’ Project Management experience advantageous
The Job Requirements:
Technical
- Must be proficient in:
- Full Stack Java Developer
- Java & JEE Knowledge , at best already with respect to WebSphere / JBoss /Wildfly
- Secure in the relevant JEE standards: JPA, JTA, JMS, JAX-RS, JAX-WS, CDI, ServletAPI
- Typescript, JavaScript, CSS (ideal would be some background in Dojo 1 and modern Dojo)
- SQL (DB2 / PostgreSQL)
- Solid hands-on knowledge of kubernetes, including yaml files, runtime administration, deployment, logging, monitoring
- Solid hands-on knowledge about Docker concepts
- Basic knowledge about Docker and kubernetes networking and security
- Good knowledge of cloud-native software concepts: microservices, container-based runtimes, runtime logging and monitoring techniques
- Proficient in various code management and branching strategies (Git Flow, Feature Branching).
- Proficient in Domain Driven design concepts
- Proficient in rest API design standards in order to implement them in to Frontend products.
- Extensive knowledgeable and experience in DevOps principles and impact on development lifecycles
- Knowledge in: REST-API, API-Design, Security, Service-Composition within Client, OIDC & OAuth2 Knowledge, Testing: JUnit, Intern , Selenium, Dev-Environment: IntelliJ, Gradle, Git & GitHub, Docker (also on Windows), Build-Environment: Jenkins
Non-Technical
- Strong time management skills and the ability to meet deadlines.
- Familiar and comfortable with Agile terminology and teams.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Good communication skills.
- A technical mind-set and analytical approach.
Outputs:
- Integration into a dynamic team building next generation solutions
- Interact with different clients, exploring and advising on possibilities and solutions that accomplish their goals.
- Agility, flexibility and keen attention to detail in order to manage and advance multiple projects simultaneously.
- Attention to detail during the development and quality assurance testing of projects.
- You will be joining a team committed to working on high-quality code and will work closely with the new and legacy products to support clients.
- Willing to learn new technologies, teach and share knowledge with other team members.
- Project management of all technology development initiatives
- Coach and mentoring of Software Developers and System Engineers.
- Promotion of a continuous improvement culture within the team.
- Adhere to all guidelines and requirements to ensure compliance standards of quality, security, extensibility etc.