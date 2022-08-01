Technical Support Agent – Gauteng Johannesburg South

Aug 1, 2022

Role Description:

  • Log all dedicated call outs and assist team on other accounts when colleagues are absent
  • Liaise with technicians regarding call outs
  • Quotes
  • Manage customer relationships
  • Liaise and update stores on all call outs and delays (telephonically and on email)
  • Establish customer satisfaction level after all visits
  • After hour duty

Skills requirements

  • Matric
  • Admin and clerical skills
  • Technical ability/understanding
  • Advaced Excel
  • Syspro or similar

Desired Skills:

  • Matric
  • Customer Relationship Management
  • quotes
  • technical ability
  • Advanced Excel

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position