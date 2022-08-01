Technical Support Agent – Gauteng Johannesburg South

Role Description:
- Log all dedicated call outs and assist team on other accounts when colleagues are absent
- Liaise with technicians regarding call outs
- Quotes
- Manage customer relationships
- Liaise and update stores on all call outs and delays (telephonically and on email)
- Establish customer satisfaction level after all visits
- After hour duty
Skills requirements
- Matric
- Admin and clerical skills
- Technical ability/understanding
- Advaced Excel
- Syspro or similar
Desired Skills:
- Matric
- Customer Relationship Management
- quotes
- technical ability
- Advanced Excel
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric