Backend Developer

Aug 2, 2022

Our client, based in Israel, has a wonderful opportunity for a Senior Backend Developer to work remotely from South Africa.

Requirements:

  • 5+ years’ experience as a Software Engineer.

  • Solid knowledge in one of the following: Java, Python, GO.

  • Experience in working with relational and non-relational DB.
  • Experience in building cloud based scalable products, preferably Amazon AWS.
  • Experience in data analysis, generating insights and data modeling.
  • Experience in integrating and writing APIs.
  • Working in Agile.
  • Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.

Responsibilities:

  • Design, initiate and lead backend development.
  • Data collection and data analysis of various data sources.
  • Work closely with the product team to productize state-of-the-art user experience capabilities.
  • Overseeing and guiding the analyzing, writing, building, and deployment of the software.

Desired Skills:

  • Backend
  • Java
  • Python
  • AWS
  • API
  • Data modeling
  • OOP
  • SQL
  • Big data
  • Architecture

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

