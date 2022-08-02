Our client, based in Israel, has a wonderful opportunity for a Senior Backend Developer to work remotely from South Africa.
Requirements:
-
5+ years’ experience as a Software Engineer.
-
Solid knowledge in one of the following: Java, Python, GO.
- Experience in working with relational and non-relational DB.
- Experience in building cloud based scalable products, preferably Amazon AWS.
- Experience in data analysis, generating insights and data modeling.
- Experience in integrating and writing APIs.
- Working in Agile.
- Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.
Responsibilities:
- Design, initiate and lead backend development.
- Data collection and data analysis of various data sources.
- Work closely with the product team to productize state-of-the-art user experience capabilities.
- Overseeing and guiding the analyzing, writing, building, and deployment of the software.
Desired Skills:
- Backend
- Java
- Python
- AWS
- API
- Data modeling
- OOP
- SQL
- Big data
- Architecture
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years