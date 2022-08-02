Backend Developer –

Our client, based in Israel, has a wonderful opportunity for a Senior Backend Developer to work remotely from South Africa.

Requirements:

5+ years’ experience as a Software Engineer.

Solid knowledge in one of the following: Java, Python, GO.

Experience in working with relational and non-relational DB.

Experience in building cloud based scalable products, preferably Amazon AWS.

Experience in data analysis, generating insights and data modeling.

Experience in integrating and writing APIs.

Working in Agile.

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.

Responsibilities:

Design, initiate and lead backend development.

Data collection and data analysis of various data sources.

Work closely with the product team to productize state-of-the-art user experience capabilities.

Overseeing and guiding the analyzing, writing, building, and deployment of the software.

Desired Skills:

Backend

Java

Python

AWS

API

Data modeling

OOP

SQL

Big data

Architecture

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

