Backend Developer DevOPs – Gauteng Midrand

One of South Africa’s leading Automotive Giants is seeking an experienced Backend Developer DevOPs to join their team on a hybrid working model. They ensure collaborative partnerships internally, a deep insight into the compliance and IT Methodology processes and sustainability of the industry.
Essential Skills:
- 5 years’ experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (Azure DevOps, GitHub Actions: GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)
- At least 4 years’ with Container (Docker) and Container orechestration (Kubernetes)
- At least 3 years’ experience with Infrastructure as code (e.g. Terraform, terragrunt, Ansible)
At least 3 years’ experience developing with a major backend language (Python or Java)
Don’t waste time, if you meet the requirements, apply now!
Desired Skills:
- Integration
- Azure DevOps
- GitHub
- Docker & Kubernetes
- Terraform
- Terragrunt
- Ansible
- Python
- Java