Backend Developer DevOPs

Aug 2, 2022

One of South Africa’s leading Automotive Giants is seeking an experienced Backend Developer DevOPs to join their team on a hybrid working model. They ensure collaborative partnerships internally, a deep insight into the compliance and IT Methodology processes and sustainability of the industry.

Essential Skills:

  • 5 years’ experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (Azure DevOps, GitHub Actions: GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)
  • At least 4 years’ with Container (Docker) and Container orechestration (Kubernetes)
  • At least 3 years’ experience with Infrastructure as code (e.g. Terraform, terragrunt, Ansible)

At least 3 years’ experience developing with a major backend language (Python or Java)

