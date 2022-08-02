Business Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Pietermaritzburg

Opportunity Available!! Our well known client in the FMCG Sector is looking to employ a Business Analyst to join their dynamic team in Pietermaritzburg.

Job Description:

Key purpose:

The key purpose of the position is to analyse and interpret on FMCG activities within the logistics department relating to the overall sales and distribution environment. The incumbent will be responsible for working directly with the HOD in logistics, setting up and develop business reports as and when required.

Key outputs:

The scope of the role includes, but not limited to:

working closely with internal stakeholders

collating, translating and setting up business insight/report

publish and update signed-off reports

Responsibilities will include, but not limited to:

Accountable for delivery of information (structured and unstructured) to the HOD,

Responsible for developing and maintaining information management

Develop and maintain a process/methodology around information requirements

Ensure that appropriate information meta data standards are defined, implemented and adhered to

Develop and maintain business reports required by HOD

Job Requirements:

Business insight related tertiary qualification advantageous

2-4 years exposure to the FMCG industry

2-4 years proven knowledge and experience in information solutions, reporting functions, analysis and data interpretation

Must have advance and proficient skills in MS Office and MS Excel, (Qlik sense/QlikView advantageous)

Knowledge of SAGE/Evolution or related accounting software essential

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

FMCG

Information Technology

SAGE/Evolution

Learn more/Apply for this position