Business Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Pietermaritzburg

Opportunity Available!! Our well known client in the FMCG Sector is looking to employ a Business Analyst to join their dynamic team in Pietermaritzburg.
Job Description:
Key purpose:
- The key purpose of the position is to analyse and interpret on FMCG activities within the logistics department relating to the overall sales and distribution environment. The incumbent will be responsible for working directly with the HOD in logistics, setting up and develop business reports as and when required.
Key outputs:
The scope of the role includes, but not limited to:
-
working closely with internal stakeholders
-
collating, translating and setting up business insight/report
-
publish and update signed-off reports
Responsibilities will include, but not limited to:
-
Accountable for delivery of information (structured and unstructured) to the HOD,
-
Responsible for developing and maintaining information management
-
Develop and maintain a process/methodology around information requirements
-
Ensure that appropriate information meta data standards are defined, implemented and adhered to
-
Develop and maintain business reports required by HOD
Job Requirements:
-
Business insight related tertiary qualification advantageous
-
2-4 years exposure to the FMCG industry
-
2-4 years proven knowledge and experience in information solutions, reporting functions, analysis and data interpretation
-
Must have advance and proficient skills in MS Office and MS Excel, (Qlik sense/QlikView advantageous)
-
Knowledge of SAGE/Evolution or related accounting software essential
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- FMCG
- Information Technology
- SAGE/Evolution