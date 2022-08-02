Business Analyst Senior

Business Analyst Senior – 6 Month Fixed Term Contract – Market Related

Purpose:

Understanding the technical requirements, and through a structured process documenting, validating, and translating it into functional specifications that are used by developers to craft a technical solution. Testing and validating the functionality of the technical solution against the technical requirements. Interfacing between the Systems Architect, client (where relevant) and the development team with regards to the technical, business and functional requirements. Ensuring that the technical and/or the business requirements are delivered in the implemented solution. Working with multiple systems and business areas and multiple teams that require deep integration of solutions. Building and maintaining strong relationships with clients and acting as consultant on the application.

Areas of responsibility include but not limited to:

Business Case:

Assist the Systems Architect and/or business to articulate the benefits they wish to realize with the solution. Facilitating the development of a Technical Design or Business Case.

Release Notes & Training Material:

Update and publish release notes related to the current system changes implemented and notify impacted parties. Maintain and update the Agile Story Board (Epics and Stories) with any added content.

Personal Attributes and Skills:

Behavioral Skills:

Stress Management

Time management and prioritization

Creativeness

Learning orientation

Negotiation skills

Innovation

Technical Skills:

Agile/ Waterfall Methodology

Project Management

SQL queries

Business Writing Skills

Presentation and Facilitation Skills

Process Mapping

Entity Diagram mapping

Software testing pack design, functional & non- functional testing

Support

Education and Experience:

Information Systems Degree or Diploma

6 – 8 years + year Business Analyst experience

Salesforce

Social Media

Advantageous:

1 year User Interface analyst experience

Exposure to SQL queries

Tools:

Enterprise architect

Visio

SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)

Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence)

Technologies:

SQL

UML

XML

JSON

Please note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

