Business Analyst Senior – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Business Analyst Senior – 6 Month Fixed Term Contract – Market Related
Purpose:
Understanding the technical requirements, and through a structured process documenting, validating, and translating it into functional specifications that are used by developers to craft a technical solution. Testing and validating the functionality of the technical solution against the technical requirements. Interfacing between the Systems Architect, client (where relevant) and the development team with regards to the technical, business and functional requirements. Ensuring that the technical and/or the business requirements are delivered in the implemented solution. Working with multiple systems and business areas and multiple teams that require deep integration of solutions. Building and maintaining strong relationships with clients and acting as consultant on the application.
Areas of responsibility include but not limited to:
Business Case:
Assist the Systems Architect and/or business to articulate the benefits they wish to realize with the solution. Facilitating the development of a Technical Design or Business Case.
Release Notes & Training Material:
Update and publish release notes related to the current system changes implemented and notify impacted parties. Maintain and update the Agile Story Board (Epics and Stories) with any added content.
Personal Attributes and Skills:
Behavioral Skills:
Stress Management
Time management and prioritization
Creativeness
Learning orientation
Negotiation skills
Innovation
Technical Skills:
Agile/ Waterfall Methodology
Project Management
SQL queries
Business Writing Skills
Presentation and Facilitation Skills
Process Mapping
Entity Diagram mapping
Software testing pack design, functional & non- functional testing
Support
Education and Experience:
Information Systems Degree or Diploma
6 – 8 years + year Business Analyst experience
Salesforce
Social Media
Advantageous:
1 year User Interface analyst experience
Exposure to SQL queries
Tools:
Enterprise architect
Visio
SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)
Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence)
Technologies:
SQL
UML
XML
JSON
Please note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
