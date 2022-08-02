Business Intelligence Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

This is an amazing opportunity for a Power BI Developer with Azure experience to own the business intelligence insights process for one of South Africa’s largest food and condiment distributors.

This position is based in Cape Town and offering up to R600K per annum.

THE COMPANY

This organization is one of SA’s largest food and condiment distributor and has recently partnered with one of the global leaders in the meat and food processing industries. The company provides high quality ingredients to a range of clients including retail corporates, butcheries, food services and catering companies.

THE ROLE

As the Business Intelligence Developer, you will be responsible for optimizing, re-engineering and innovation of processes and systems relating to BI reporting and database administration/maintenance/optimisation.

You will analyse and extract information from multiple sources to identify insights to influence the overall strategy of the business.

REQUIRED SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

Relevant Degree/Diploma, preferably in Computer Science/Information Systems

4+ Years relevant industry experience

Expert knowledge of SQL & PowerBI

Azure SQL databases

Knowledge of Syspro

Experience with DAX/M Query

Desired Skills:

Power BI

DAX

Syspro

Azure

