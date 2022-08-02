Business Process Analyst

To design and implement finance processes and control across multiple business areas within business projects or as part of finance continuous improvement projects, ensuring that finance’s strategies are implemented in a controlled manner and meet finance’s requirements of design and internal controls. To ensure that there is financial integrity across the financials systems and to provide business with effective, reliable and timely financial information for management, strategic operational and financial reporting.

Generate end to end finance process design and complete a detailed BRS document on projects, in particular but not limited:

Master Data requirements

Business Rules

Accounting Rules/entries

Control requirements

Reporting requirements

Conduct workshops with relevant stakeholders to understand and document finance’s business requirement across multiple departments/divisions

Liaise with project manager/IT with regards to project plans and agree deliverables and timelines

Provide input to project plans and timelines

Provides feedback on project risks including financial risks, time risks and requirements risks

Working with the systems analyst to communicate the business requirement and ongoing interaction to ensure that any development meets the business need

Developing test scripts in line with business scenarios

Conducting thorough system and integration testing,

Resolving any integration errors (OIT/OSI)on a weekly basis

Responsible for developing business requirement specifications for processes and documenting enhancements

Responsible for investigating and resolving incidents logged by the business on a weekly basis

Providing input into finance policies, principles and procedures

Helping ensure that environment is setup for business change

Analysing process changes, risks and impacts and facilitating communication thereof

Assisting with the analysis of process changes, risk impacts and communication required.

Compiling training material and delivery thereof Responsible for supporting the business during implementation

Supporting the users until processes and systems have stabilized

Responsible for weekly status reporting, feedback on issues and risks

Responsible for ensuring that all documentation and portfolio of evidence is saved on the network

Experience and qualification:

Financial:

Relevant Financial qualification

BCom or recently qualified CA(SA)

5+ years of the following experience:

Financial accounting

Project experience

Process and systems documentation experience

Training experience

Retail industry experience

Financial accounting experience

System testing experience

System implementation experience

Sound general IT knowledge

Desired Skills:

Financial Accounting

Project Management

Process Mapping

Process Control

Process Improvement

Business Process Mapping

Business Process Analysis

Process Modelling

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Staff Discounts

