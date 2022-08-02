Business Process Analyst

To design and implement finance processes and control across multiple business areas within business projects or as part of finance continuous improvement projects, ensuring that finance’s strategies are implemented in a controlled manner and meet finance’s requirements of design and internal controls. To ensure that there is financial integrity across the financials systems and to provide business with effective, reliable and timely financial information for management, strategic operational and financial reporting.
-
Generate end to end finance process design and complete a detailed BRS document on projects, in particular but not limited:
-
Master Data requirements
- Business Rules
- Accounting Rules/entries
- Control requirements
-
Reporting requirements
-
Conduct workshops with relevant stakeholders to understand and document finance’s business requirement across multiple departments/divisions
-
Liaise with project manager/IT with regards to project plans and agree deliverables and timelines
-
Provide input to project plans and timelines
- Provides feedback on project risks including financial risks, time risks and requirements risks
-
Working with the systems analyst to communicate the business requirement and ongoing interaction to ensure that any development meets the business need
-
Developing test scripts in line with business scenarios
-
Conducting thorough system and integration testing,
-
Resolving any integration errors (OIT/OSI)on a weekly basis
-
Responsible for developing business requirement specifications for processes and documenting enhancements
- Responsible for investigating and resolving incidents logged by the business on a weekly basis
- Providing input into finance policies, principles and procedures
-
Helping ensure that environment is setup for business change
-
Analysing process changes, risks and impacts and facilitating communication thereof
- Assisting with the analysis of process changes, risk impacts and communication required.
- Compiling training material and delivery thereof Responsible for supporting the business during implementation
-
Supporting the users until processes and systems have stabilized
-
Responsible for weekly status reporting, feedback on issues and risks
- Responsible for ensuring that all documentation and portfolio of evidence is saved on the network
Experience and qualification:
Financial:
- Relevant Financial qualification
- BCom or recently qualified CA(SA)
5+ years of the following experience:
- Financial accounting
- Project experience
- Process and systems documentation experience
- Training experience
- Retail industry experience
- Financial accounting experience
- System testing experience
- System implementation experience
- Sound general IT knowledge
Desired Skills:
- Financial Accounting
- Project Management
- Process Mapping
- Process Control
- Process Improvement
- Business Process Mapping
- Business Process Analysis
- Process Modelling
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Staff Discounts