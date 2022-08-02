Business Process Architect at IT Network – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Aug 2, 2022

Business Process Architect

Technical Skills

  • A minimum of 5 years’ experience in RE-FX with 3 full lifecycle implementations (ECC or S/4HANA Real Estate).
  • A good understanding of the standard RE functionality should be equipped to handle the remaining phases of the project as the design and build work is mostly complete.
  • Data migration experience in migration of RE objects would be good.
  • Must have a strong personality as business often comes with change requests and the management of the agreed scope is very important.

Mandatory Requirements

A good understanding of all SAP RE-FX processes, with a focus on the following areas

  • Sales-Based Rentals – the population of sales rules with varying escalations, population of sales reports and execution of sales-based settlements
  • IFRS16 – population of valuation rules in various scenarios including the effect of renewals on calculations as well as integration to Asset Accounting
  • Lease Management – basic Lease In and Lease Out processes, including creation of RE invoices and integration to the customer and supplier line items

Experience in Data migration activities

  • Load file preparation to be done by Engen, resource will be required to support this activity if queries arise
  • Support of load activities (LSMW)
  • Analysis of error reports in order to identify errors and propose solutions
  • Support of data reconciliations and validations

SIT and UAT Testing

  • Test case planning
  • Compiling of Test Scripts with detailed steps

  • Test execution

  • Analysis and resolution of defects

  • User support during test execution

Cutover

  • Understanding of the cutover process and timing
  • Support cutover activities in terms of performing system preparation, transport checks and manual configuration (e.g., number ranges)
  • Performing post-cutover checks

Change Requests

  • Will need to be able to analyse requirements and identify where standard functionality already exists to cater to the requirement
  • In the case where standard functionality is not sufficient, you will need to take the requirement through the entire lifecycle including configuration and testing
  • Authorisations
  • A basic understanding of authorisations concepts is required as the resource will need to test roles and identify defects

Desired Skills:

  • S/4Hana
  • ECC
  • Real Estate

