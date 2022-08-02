Business Process Architect at IT Network

Business Process Architect

Technical Skills

A minimum of 5 years’ experience in RE-FX with 3 full lifecycle implementations (ECC or S/4HANA Real Estate).

A good understanding of the standard RE functionality should be equipped to handle the remaining phases of the project as the design and build work is mostly complete.

Data migration experience in migration of RE objects would be good.

Must have a strong personality as business often comes with change requests and the management of the agreed scope is very important.

Mandatory Requirements

A good understanding of all SAP RE-FX processes, with a focus on the following areas

Sales-Based Rentals – the population of sales rules with varying escalations, population of sales reports and execution of sales-based settlements

IFRS16 – population of valuation rules in various scenarios including the effect of renewals on calculations as well as integration to Asset Accounting

Lease Management – basic Lease In and Lease Out processes, including creation of RE invoices and integration to the customer and supplier line items

Experience in Data migration activities

Load file preparation to be done by Engen, resource will be required to support this activity if queries arise

Support of load activities (LSMW)

Analysis of error reports in order to identify errors and propose solutions

Support of data reconciliations and validations

SIT and UAT Testing

Test case planning

Compiling of Test Scripts with detailed steps

Test execution

Analysis and resolution of defects

User support during test execution

Cutover

Understanding of the cutover process and timing

Support cutover activities in terms of performing system preparation, transport checks and manual configuration (e.g., number ranges)

Performing post-cutover checks

Change Requests

Will need to be able to analyse requirements and identify where standard functionality already exists to cater to the requirement

In the case where standard functionality is not sufficient, you will need to take the requirement through the entire lifecycle including configuration and testing

Authorisations

A basic understanding of authorisations concepts is required as the resource will need to test roles and identify defects

Desired Skills:

S/4Hana

ECC

Real Estate

