Business Process Architect at IT Network

Business Process Architect
Technical Skills
- A minimum of 5 years’ experience in RE-FX with 3 full lifecycle implementations (ECC or S/4HANA Real Estate).
- A good understanding of the standard RE functionality should be equipped to handle the remaining phases of the project as the design and build work is mostly complete.
- Data migration experience in migration of RE objects would be good.
- Must have a strong personality as business often comes with change requests and the management of the agreed scope is very important.
Mandatory Requirements
A good understanding of all SAP RE-FX processes, with a focus on the following areas
- Sales-Based Rentals – the population of sales rules with varying escalations, population of sales reports and execution of sales-based settlements
- IFRS16 – population of valuation rules in various scenarios including the effect of renewals on calculations as well as integration to Asset Accounting
- Lease Management – basic Lease In and Lease Out processes, including creation of RE invoices and integration to the customer and supplier line items
Experience in Data migration activities
- Load file preparation to be done by Engen, resource will be required to support this activity if queries arise
- Support of load activities (LSMW)
- Analysis of error reports in order to identify errors and propose solutions
- Support of data reconciliations and validations
SIT and UAT Testing
- Test case planning
- Compiling of Test Scripts with detailed steps
Test execution
Analysis and resolution of defects
- User support during test execution
Cutover
- Understanding of the cutover process and timing
- Support cutover activities in terms of performing system preparation, transport checks and manual configuration (e.g., number ranges)
- Performing post-cutover checks
Change Requests
- Will need to be able to analyse requirements and identify where standard functionality already exists to cater to the requirement
- In the case where standard functionality is not sufficient, you will need to take the requirement through the entire lifecycle including configuration and testing
- Authorisations
- A basic understanding of authorisations concepts is required as the resource will need to test roles and identify defects
Desired Skills:
- S/4Hana
- ECC
- Real Estate