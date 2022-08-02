CRM Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Develop and implement ZOHO CRM management system

Identify customer service needs

Implement and manage lifecycle planning and coordination of CRM projects

CRM DEVELOPER – Gain extensive JAVASCRIPT experience while working with a highly dynamic team for a LEADING PROPERTY SITE – REMOTE. R720K.

This is a brilliant opportunity for a CRM DEVELOPER to gain extensive JAVASCRIPT experience while working with a highly dynamic team for one of South Africa’s leading PROPERTY SITES

This position is 100% REMOTE, offering a full home office set up: Laptop, second screen, money towards fiber, and a UPS for load-shedding.

As the CRM DEVELOPER, you will be responsible for DEVELOPING and implementing the ZOHO CRM management system, while being responsible for identifying customer service needs and implementing these enhancements alongside the business strategy. You will implement and MANAGE lifecycle planning and coordination of CRM projects. You will join a fast-paced and dynamic environment with a highly specialized technical team developing and deploying new features on the CRM Systems.

Desired Skills:

ZOHO CRM systems

Deluge

Coding in Deluge

Javascript

Agile Scrum

Agile Methodologies

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

As market leaders, this property site is changing the way the property industry operates by placing the importance of technology at the forefront of what they do, helping buyers, renters, and those selling increase accessibility and exposure to the wider market.

Employer & Job Benefits:

laptop

Internet Allowance

Work From Home

Learn more/Apply for this position