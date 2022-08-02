DevOps Engineer at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

This client looks for high achievers who wish to build a career at a top international IT company. Their typical applicant should not just be looking for a job, but should be seeking a career filled with opportunity, should enjoy the challenge of working towards stretch goals; and be willing to take every chance to grow on a technical and personal level. Join an elite team.

Role Responsibilities:

Assisting with implementation and configuration of application deployments to multiple target environments.

Managing and maintaining application platforms to ensure stability and continued high performance of said platforms and applications deployed thereon.

Assisting in implementing, managing and configuration of environment, platform and application monitoring.

Assisting in the constant investigation and configuration of the monitoring solution products to obtain best value for the business.

Continual investigation into best practices, methodologies and tooling for deployment, DevOps, monitoring, release and configuration management and all other relevant disciplines.

Assisting change, incident, project and release management resources with reporting and providing consultation around runtime and deployment operations.

Building, managing and maintaining application platforms and ensuring that best practices and governance is adhered to in current and future environments.

Ensuring that tooling and platform obsolesce is avoided and managed in the form of roadmaps and upgrades.

Supporting the currently employed tool sets and processes.

Facilitating the automation of deployment workflows and processes, as well as platform/infrastructure provision and maintenance.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary degree in Information Technology or related fields.

Linux certification would be a bonus.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

2 – 5 years experience in a similar position.

2+ years experience being a Linux user.

Experience with scripting.

Understanding of relationships and integration between host, operating system, platform and application layers.

Understanding the concept of integration of web-based services and practical use of APIs, REST and SOAP services.

Understanding of the conceptual makeup of the SDLC.

Beneficial experience:

DevOps tools such as:



XebiaLabs Deploy | XebiaLabs Release.





Atlassian JIRA | Atlassian Bamboo | Atlassian BitBucket



Application platform, maintenance, implementation and configuration of:



Apache Tomcat | Microsoft IIS | RedHat JBoss EAP.



Infrastructure/Application configuration management tools:



Ansible | Chef | Puppet | Foreman | Rundeck.



Containerization concepts and technology:



Docker | Kubernetes.

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

DevOps

API

Linux

Learn more/Apply for this position