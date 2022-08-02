Flash Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a Full Stack Java Developer. This position is based in the Johannesburg region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills:

Angular 10, AG Grid

Spring Framework, AWS Stack

Experience with Data Modelling

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

RESTful

Java 8, J2EE

Junit, Mockito, Test Containers

Docker / Kubernetes / Open Shift

Apigee (highly advantageous)

Jenkins Pipeline

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward your latest updated cv, and we will be in contact shortly.

Desired Skills:

Java

Java Programming

angular

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

