Flash Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Aug 2, 2022

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a Full Stack Java Developer. This position is based in the Johannesburg region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills:

  • Angular 10, AG Grid
  • Spring Framework, AWS Stack
  • Experience with Data Modelling
  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
  • RESTful
  • Java 8, J2EE
  • Junit, Mockito, Test Containers
  • Docker / Kubernetes / Open Shift
  • Apigee (highly advantageous)
  • Jenkins Pipeline

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward your latest updated cv, and we will be in contact shortly.

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

