Flash Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a Full Stack Java Developer. This position is based in the Johannesburg region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
Essential Skills:
- Angular 10, AG Grid
- Spring Framework, AWS Stack
- Experience with Data Modelling
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
- RESTful
- Java 8, J2EE
- Junit, Mockito, Test Containers
- Docker / Kubernetes / Open Shift
- Apigee (highly advantageous)
- Jenkins Pipeline
If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward your latest updated cv, and we will be in contact shortly.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Java Programming
- angular
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years