This is an excellent opportunity for an INTERMEDIATE FLUTTER DEVELOPER to design and build CROSS-PLATFORM applications using the vast market reach of a market-leading INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES GIANT.

This is a PERMANENT opportunity based in JOHANNESBURG and paying R600K per annum (hybrid).

Tech stack: Java, Kotlin, Swift, UI/UX, SQL.

THE COMPANY

This INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES GIANT focuses catering essential client-specific solutions for business short and long-term financial goals and has won awards for client protection through risk mitigation. As one of Africa’s AWARD-WINNING FINANCIAL SERVICES business, the company is looking to optimize strategy, business development, and business delivery on their ranging critical projects and objectives.

THE ROLE

As the INTERMEDIATE FLUTTER DEVELOPER, you will use your INNOVATIVE problem-solving and strong coding skills to translate UI/UX designs into scalable, high-quality frontend flutter applications. You will further use design patterns such as MVC and MVVM to develop maintainable codebases, manage the code, and ensure security throughout SDLC processes in an AGILE environment.

REQUIRED SKILLS

At least 2 years’ experience with Flutter.

At least 1 application developed in Flutter.

At least 3 years’ experience developing Native iOS or Android.

Knowledge of Git.

Knowledge of REST API.

