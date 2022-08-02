Full Stack Developer – Java – Semi Remote – R640 Per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Midrand

One of the major luxury automobile companies in the country is looking for a brilliant Full Stack Developer to join their team. They work with the latest technologies and trends and offer great benefits and a wealth of opportunities

You will be responsible for full Stack development and maintenance, system implementation and developing systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

If you are a SELF STARTER and have the ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality, then this opportunity is for you. APPLY NOW!!!

Core understanding of and working experience with:

Sound knowledge in Java and JAVA EE (JPA, EJB, CDI, JAX-RS)

Very familiar with Test Driven Development

At least 8 years’ worth of experience using back-end technologies

Git

Maven or Jenkins

Sound experience in developing backend applications

Architecture and Interface Design for cloud native apps

Data modelling and Database technologies (relational)

Implementation of Backend Services

Experience in automated testing, TDD, BDT

Experienced and certified on AZ104 – Azure Administrator or be an experienced Kubernetes Certified Developer

Knowledge of Kubernetes. The business applications are deployed into an Azure Kubernetes cluster (AKS). The CI/CD pipeline builds images in Azure AKS

Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed team

Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum

Experience with Continuous Integration and Delivery tools (Jenkins)

Fit for business purpose mind-set, i.e. the solutions provided must meet the business goals

Experience building frontends using technologies like Angular, TypeScript, JavaScript, HTML 5, CSS, SASS

Beneficial to have in addition to the above:

Experience with Kubernetes, Quarkus, OpenShift

Experience with Grafana, Prometheus, Loki

Experience with Jira and Confluence

Reference Number for this position is GZ55414 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand, Pretoria and Home offering a contract rate of between R540 – R640 Per hour negotiable on experience and ability.

