Full Stack Developer – Java – Semi Remote – R640 Per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Aug 2, 2022

One of the major luxury automobile companies in the country is looking for a brilliant Full Stack Developer to join their team. They work with the latest technologies and trends and offer great benefits and a wealth of opportunities

You will be responsible for full Stack development and maintenance, system implementation and developing systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

If you are a SELF STARTER and have the ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality, then this opportunity is for you. APPLY NOW!!!

Core understanding of and working experience with:

  • Sound knowledge in Java and JAVA EE (JPA, EJB, CDI, JAX-RS)
  • Very familiar with Test Driven Development
  • At least 8 years’ worth of experience using back-end technologies
  • Git
  • Maven or Jenkins
  • Sound experience in developing backend applications
  • Architecture and Interface Design for cloud native apps
  • Data modelling and Database technologies (relational)
  • Implementation of Backend Services
  • Experience in automated testing, TDD, BDT
  • Experienced and certified on AZ104 – Azure Administrator or be an experienced Kubernetes Certified Developer
  • Knowledge of Kubernetes. The business applications are deployed into an Azure Kubernetes cluster (AKS). The CI/CD pipeline builds images in Azure AKS
  • Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed team
  • Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum
  • Experience with Continuous Integration and Delivery tools (Jenkins)
  • Fit for business purpose mind-set, i.e. the solutions provided must meet the business goals
  • Experience building frontends using technologies like Angular, TypeScript, JavaScript, HTML 5, CSS, SASS

Beneficial to have in addition to the above:

  • Experience with Kubernetes, Quarkus, OpenShift
  • Experience with Grafana, Prometheus, Loki
  • Experience with Jira and Confluence

Reference Number for this position is GZ55414 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand, Pretoria and Home offering a contract rate of between R540 – R640 Per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.

Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

  • CSS
  • SASS
  • HTML
  • JavaScript

Learn more/Apply for this position