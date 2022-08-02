Full Stack Developer – Java – Semi Remote – R640 Per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

One of the major luxury automobile companies in the country is looking for a brilliant Full Stack Developer to join their team. They work with the latest technologies and trends and offer great benefits and a wealth of opportunities
You will be responsible for full Stack development and maintenance, system implementation and developing systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
If you are a SELF STARTER and have the ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality, then this opportunity is for you. APPLY NOW!!!
Core understanding of and working experience with:
- Sound knowledge in Java and JAVA EE (JPA, EJB, CDI, JAX-RS)
- Very familiar with Test Driven Development
- At least 8 years’ worth of experience using back-end technologies
- Git
- Maven or Jenkins
- Sound experience in developing backend applications
- Architecture and Interface Design for cloud native apps
- Data modelling and Database technologies (relational)
- Implementation of Backend Services
- Experience in automated testing, TDD, BDT
- Experienced and certified on AZ104 – Azure Administrator or be an experienced Kubernetes Certified Developer
- Knowledge of Kubernetes. The business applications are deployed into an Azure Kubernetes cluster (AKS). The CI/CD pipeline builds images in Azure AKS
- Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed team
- Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum
- Experience with Continuous Integration and Delivery tools (Jenkins)
- Fit for business purpose mind-set, i.e. the solutions provided must meet the business goals
- Experience building frontends using technologies like Angular, TypeScript, JavaScript, HTML 5, CSS, SASS
Beneficial to have in addition to the above:
- Experience with Kubernetes, Quarkus, OpenShift
- Experience with Grafana, Prometheus, Loki
- Experience with Jira and Confluence
