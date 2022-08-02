Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a Full Stack Java Developer. This position is based in the Johannesburg region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
Essential Skills:
- Java 1.6, 1.7 & 8+
- Functional Java
- J2EE
- JEE 5 +
- Java Logging frameworks (Log4j, Jboss, SLF4J)
- CI/CD
- SQL with DB2, Postgres and Oracle
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Spring Framework
- Java 8
- Spring MVC
- REST
- Java Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years