Full Stack Java Developer

Aug 2, 2022

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space has a long-term contract opportunity for a Full Stack Java Developer. This position is based in the Johannesburg region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills:

  • Java 1.6, 1.7 & 8+
  • Functional Java
  • J2EE
  • JEE 5 +
  • Java Logging frameworks (Log4j, Jboss, SLF4J)
  • CI/CD
  • SQL with DB2, Postgres and Oracle

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward your latest updated cv, and we will be in contact shortly.

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Spring Framework
  • Java 8
  • Spring MVC
  • REST
  • Java Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

