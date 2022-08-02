Infrastructure Security Specialist

This is an excellent opportunity for an INFRASTRUCTURE SECURITY SPECIALIST to strengthen invaluable infrastructure, mitigate SECURITY risks, and ensure robust protection across multiple datacenters and sites for an INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES GIANT.

This is a PERMANENT opportunity based in JOHANNESBURG and paying R750K per annum (hybrid).

Tech stack: JIRA, Windows Server, Linux, AIX, VMWare, HPE, Pure Storage, IBM, Patch Management software, Fortinet, Cisco, VPC, SD-WAN, PKI, IPSec, SSL, TLS, IKE, IKEv2, WAF, IPS, IDS, Pandam McAfee, CIS, SANS Top 20, Microsoft SQL, Oracle, PostgreSQL, Nginx, Perl, Python, Ruby, shell scripting, PowerShell

THE COMPANY

This INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL SERVICES GIANT focuses catering essential client-specific solutions for business short and long-term financial goals and has won awards for client protection through risk mitigation. This AWARD-WINNING FINANCIAL SERVICES institution is looking to optimize strategy, business delivery, and frontline defense on their ranging critical projects and objectives.

THE ROLE

As the INFRASTRUCTURE SECURITY SPECIALIST, you will use your key skills to critically analyse, develop, and optimize robust preventative SECURITY measures in an ever-changing threat landscape. You will need to provide technical oversight in risk assessment, threat modelling, and vulnerability remediation to strengthen and OPTIMIZE networking and infrastructure systems. Furthermore, you will actively improve the incident response capability with crucial intervention in acting on real-time security threats.

REQUIRED SKILLS

At least 7 years’ IT infrastructure, Hypervisor and Operating System experience.

Relevant tertiary IT qualification (Degree/NQF Level 5).

CISM, CISSP, or other relevant security certification.

At least 3 years’ experience in an IT security role

Desired Skills:

CISM

CISSP

IT Security

IT Infrastructure

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

