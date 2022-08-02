Intermediate Software Developer

WONDERFUL OPPORTUNITY !
An International concern – an active educational Technology company one of the fastest growing technology areas globally is expanding in SA .
We seek a SOFTWARE DEVELOPER that has strong ambition to work as a lead developer with sound solid experience in programming – an Intermediate to senior developer to join their team to hash out new, clever solutions for the product.
You will be responsible for the technical design and development of the platform Together with your team, you have responsibility for the entire platform, from infrastructure through to Rails and the front end.
Requirements:
At least 5+ years of professional programming – preferably experience in Ruby, ideally using Rails or simlar libraries –
Have a strong ambition to work as a lead developer
Have solid web development experience if not on Ruby – other languages such as Python, C# or JS.
Have a good understanding of the technologies that form the basis for web applications
Are an efficient Git user
Are solution-oriented and pragmatic
Have an ability to understand the overall picture/end product
Own your work tasks from start to finish, have your own drive and are self-motivated
Constantly want to learn more and strive to become better in your role Have a good ability to communicate and proactively improve working methods and code
Experience of web technologies and modern tooling for JavaScript, HTML and CSS
Prefer to work in the office but also enjoy working with a distributed team
Understanding of web applications architecture
Enjoy what you are doing
Experience with Linux is helpful
Agile methodology
There is of course room to specialise in the aspect you find most interesting.
Must be a South African citizen residing in the Gauteng AREA
You will have the opportunity to:
Develop and maintain a large, ambitions platform based on Ruby on Rails in the product field used worldwide
Experience first hand how your work impacts the end user
Take initiative and shape the technical vision of the platform
Desired Skills:
- 5+ years of professional programming
- good understanding of the technologies that form the basis for web applications
- solid web development experience
- ruby on rails advantageous
- phython
- C#
- Full Stack Development
- Web Applications Development
- JavaScript
- ability to understand the overall picture/end product
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
About The Employer:
An International concern recruiting in South africa – an active educational Technology company one of the fastest growing technology areas globally is expanding in SA .
Employer & Job Benefits:
- medical aid
- Provident Fund
- bonus
- group life
- and salary