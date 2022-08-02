Intermediate Software Developer – Gauteng Bryanston

WONDERFUL OPPORTUNITY !

An International concern – an active educational Technology company one of the fastest growing technology areas globally is expanding in SA .

We seek a SOFTWARE DEVELOPER that has strong ambition to work as a lead developer with sound solid experience in programming – an Intermediate to senior developer to join their team to hash out new, clever solutions for the product.

You will be responsible for the technical design and development of the platform Together with your team, you have responsibility for the entire platform, from infrastructure through to Rails and the front end.

Requirements:

At least 5+ years of professional programming – preferably experience in Ruby, ideally using Rails or simlar libraries –

Have a strong ambition to work as a lead developer

Have solid web development experience if not on Ruby – other languages such as Python, C# or JS.

Have a good understanding of the technologies that form the basis for web applications

Are an efficient Git user

Are solution-oriented and pragmatic

Have an ability to understand the overall picture/end product

Own your work tasks from start to finish, have your own drive and are self-motivated

Constantly want to learn more and strive to become better in your role Have a good ability to communicate and proactively improve working methods and code

Experience of web technologies and modern tooling for JavaScript, HTML and CSS

Prefer to work in the office but also enjoy working with a distributed team

Understanding of web applications architecture

Enjoy what you are doing

Experience with Linux is helpful

Agile methodology

There is of course room to specialise in the aspect you find most interesting.

Must be a South African citizen residing in the Gauteng AREA

You will have the opportunity to:

Develop and maintain a large, ambitions platform based on Ruby on Rails in the product field used worldwide

Experience first hand how your work impacts the end user

Take initiative and shape the technical vision of the platform

Desired Skills:

5+ years of professional programming

good understanding of the technologies that form the basis for web applications

solid web development experience

ruby on rails advantageous

phython

C#

Full Stack Development

Web Applications Development

JavaScript

ability to understand the overall picture/end product

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

An International concern recruiting in South africa – an active educational Technology company one of the fastest growing technology areas globally is expanding in SA .

Employer & Job Benefits:

medical aid

Provident Fund

bonus

group life

and salary

