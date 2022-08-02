IT – Desktop Support Engineer

- The Desktop Support Specialist handles a wide range of tasks that relate to Computer support, 3G and Wi-Fi support, troubleshoot problems on applications including SAP B1 and translate this to feasible solutions to be implemented.
QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE
- A+
- N+
- Microsoft Certifications
- SAP-B1, Sophos, Security +, COBIT 5, ITIL 4 are advantageous
- Up to 2 years
POSITION OUTPUT
- Interpersonal Skills: Shows understanding, friendliness, courtesy, tact, empathy, concern, and politeness to others; develops and maintains effective relationships with others; may include effectively dealing with individuals who are difficult, hostile, or distressed; relates well to people from varied backgrounds and different situations; is sensitive to cultural diversity, race, gender, disabilities, and other individual differences.
- Integrity/Honesty: Contributes to maintaining the integrity of the organisation; displays high standards of ethical conduct and understands the impact of violating these standards on an organisation, self, and others; is trustworthy.
- Attention to Detail: Is thorough when performing work and conscientious about attending to detail.
- Oral Communication: Expresses information (for example, ideas or facts) to individuals or groups effectively, taking into account the audience and nature of the information (for example, technical, sensitive, controversial); makes clear and convincing oral presentations; listens to others, attends to nonverbal cues, and responds appropriately.
- Planning and Evaluating: Organizes work, sets priorities, determines short- or long-term goals and strategies to achieve them; coordinates with other parts of the organisation to accomplish goals; monitors progress and evaluates outcomes.
- Problem Solving: Identifies problems; determines accuracy and relevance of information; uses sound judgment to generate and evaluate alternatives, and to make recommendations.
- Self-Management: Sets well-defined and realistic personal goals; displays a high level of initiative, effort, and commitment towards completing projects in a timely manner; works with minimal supervision; is motivated to achieve; demonstrates responsible behavior.
- Writing: Uses correct English grammar, punctuation, and spelling; communicates information (for example, facts, ideas, or messages) in a brief and organized manner; produces written information that is appropriate for the intended audience.
Key areas of responsibility:
- Incident Management
- Calls logged on the incident management system should be attended to in a timely manner. An agreed SLA is implemented on the SAP Ticketing system and should be adhered to.
- Governance and Security
- Ensure all software installed on machines are compliant to the license agreements.
- Reporting
- Produce weekly and month incident reports for all IT teams Closed, pending and open tickets. Per team and per team member.
- Reporting should be on a weekly and a monthly basis.
- Report of active and disabled accounts should be communicated on a monthly basis.
- Asset Management
- All Assets should be kept up to date on the asset register. This includes phones, 3G cards, laptops or computers and screens.
- Assets on the register should be checked on a bi annual basis and reported to the team leader.
- Assets in the storeroom should be noted of and kept track of. Assets in the storeroom should be reported on a weekly basis.
- Initiatives
- Propose new solutions to streamline the workload. This should be backed up with proper research.
- Improve the job function by simplifying the job objectives.
- Software Maintenance
- Antivirus: All antivirus software should be up to date and ensured that it is installed with the latest virus definitions. Antivirus should always be up to date.
- Operating systems should not be older than 5 years.
- Support for company used applications such as Nagios, Albatros, Uniweb, Adaxes, BPM and SAP, Should be escalated to the relevant departments in a timely manner, unless it is due to a fault on the computer.
- Project Participation
- By participating in new projects, learning should take place.
- User Accounts
- All user accounts should be accounted for. All Active staff members should only have one user account.
- Users that leave the company should be disabled on return of assets and on the date of termination as per employee termination form sent by HR.
- New Staff
- New staff’s computers should be loaded at least eight working days before the start date of the employee.
- Every employee should be given a computer agreement form. These forms should be backed up on SharePoint and be made available to staff.
- Fingerprints should be captured on the Veloxo software in the security office and access only given to the relevant department.
- Intranet
- Information on the intranet is directly related to the information on Psiber and Active Directory. The HR department should authorise any of these changes.
- Photos of the new employees should be added onto the intranet site as per specifications.
- Daily Environmental Checks
- Wi-Fi: Make sure this is active and there is internet connection on both guest and the company live network
- Meeting rooms: (To be done at least twice a week) Clean – If not get the cleaning ladies to clean the rooms, Projectors – Make sure they switch on and you can connect to it via HDMI and VGA Network – Make sure that the network points in the rooms are active, Cables – All cables in the room are working and still tied together. Remotes – All rooms have their remotes, and it is working.
- Applications: All applications are working, and you can log in. IE Outlook opens, and it works or RT open and you can log in
- Patch-rooms: Make sure the rooms are in a presentable state
- NOC Screens: The screens are active; they are displaying the content that is required by the noc.
