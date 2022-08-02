IT – Desktop Support Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Aug 2, 2022

  • The Desktop Support Specialist handles a wide range of tasks that relate to Computer support, 3G and Wi-Fi support, troubleshoot problems on applications including SAP B1 and translate this to feasible solutions to be implemented.

QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE

  • A+
  • N+
  • Microsoft Certifications
  • SAP-B1, Sophos, Security +, COBIT 5, ITIL 4 are advantageous
  • Up to 2 years

POSITION OUTPUT

  • Interpersonal Skills: Shows understanding, friendliness, courtesy, tact, empathy, concern, and politeness to others; develops and maintains effective relationships with others; may include effectively dealing with individuals who are difficult, hostile, or distressed; relates well to people from varied backgrounds and different situations; is sensitive to cultural diversity, race, gender, disabilities, and other individual differences.
  • Integrity/Honesty: Contributes to maintaining the integrity of the organisation; displays high standards of ethical conduct and understands the impact of violating these standards on an organisation, self, and others; is trustworthy.
  • Attention to Detail: Is thorough when performing work and conscientious about attending to detail.
  • Oral Communication: Expresses information (for example, ideas or facts) to individuals or groups effectively, taking into account the audience and nature of the information (for example, technical, sensitive, controversial); makes clear and convincing oral presentations; listens to others, attends to nonverbal cues, and responds appropriately.
  • Planning and Evaluating: Organizes work, sets priorities, determines short- or long-term goals and strategies to achieve them; coordinates with other parts of the organisation to accomplish goals; monitors progress and evaluates outcomes.
  • Problem Solving: Identifies problems; determines accuracy and relevance of information; uses sound judgment to generate and evaluate alternatives, and to make recommendations.
  • Self-Management: Sets well-defined and realistic personal goals; displays a high level of initiative, effort, and commitment towards completing projects in a timely manner; works with minimal supervision; is motivated to achieve; demonstrates responsible behavior.
  • Writing: Uses correct English grammar, punctuation, and spelling; communicates information (for example, facts, ideas, or messages) in a brief and organized manner; produces written information that is appropriate for the intended audience.

Key areas of responsibility:

  • Incident Management
  • Calls logged on the incident management system should be attended to in a timely manner. An agreed SLA is implemented on the SAP Ticketing system and should be adhered to.
  • Governance and Security
  • Ensure all software installed on machines are compliant to the license agreements.
  • Reporting
  • Produce weekly and month incident reports for all IT teams Closed, pending and open tickets. Per team and per team member.
  • Reporting should be on a weekly and a monthly basis.
  • Report of active and disabled accounts should be communicated on a monthly basis.
  • Asset Management
  • All Assets should be kept up to date on the asset register. This includes phones, 3G cards, laptops or computers and screens.
  • Assets on the register should be checked on a bi annual basis and reported to the team leader.
  • Assets in the storeroom should be noted of and kept track of. Assets in the storeroom should be reported on a weekly basis.
  • Initiatives
  • Propose new solutions to streamline the workload. This should be backed up with proper research.
  • Improve the job function by simplifying the job objectives.
  • Software Maintenance
  • Antivirus: All antivirus software should be up to date and ensured that it is installed with the latest virus definitions. Antivirus should always be up to date.
  • Operating systems should not be older than 5 years.
  • Support for company used applications such as Nagios, Albatros, Uniweb, Adaxes, BPM and SAP, Should be escalated to the relevant departments in a timely manner, unless it is due to a fault on the computer.
  • Project Participation
  • By participating in new projects, learning should take place.
  • User Accounts
  • All user accounts should be accounted for. All Active staff members should only have one user account.
  • Users that leave the company should be disabled on return of assets and on the date of termination as per employee termination form sent by HR.
  • New Staff
  • New staff’s computers should be loaded at least eight working days before the start date of the employee.
  • Every employee should be given a computer agreement form. These forms should be backed up on SharePoint and be made available to staff.
  • Fingerprints should be captured on the Veloxo software in the security office and access only given to the relevant department.
  • Intranet
  • Information on the intranet is directly related to the information on Psiber and Active Directory. The HR department should authorise any of these changes.
  • Photos of the new employees should be added onto the intranet site as per specifications.
  • Daily Environmental Checks
  • Wi-Fi: Make sure this is active and there is internet connection on both guest and the company live network
  • Meeting rooms: (To be done at least twice a week) Clean – If not get the cleaning ladies to clean the rooms, Projectors – Make sure they switch on and you can connect to it via HDMI and VGA Network – Make sure that the network points in the rooms are active, Cables – All cables in the room are working and still tied together. Remotes – All rooms have their remotes, and it is working.
  • Applications: All applications are working, and you can log in. IE Outlook opens, and it works or RT open and you can log in
  • Patch-rooms: Make sure the rooms are in a presentable state
  • NOC Screens: The screens are active; they are displaying the content that is required by the noc.

Desired Skills:

  • SAP B1
  • ITIL 4
  • COBIT 5
  • Microsoft
  • Interpersonal Skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

