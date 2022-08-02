IT Programme Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg North

An exciting Fixed Term Contract opportunity for an IT Programme Manager opened up at our client based in the Sandton Area

The ideal candidate will be responsible for planning, execution, and successful implementation of projects according to the defined scope, quality standards, timelines and within the proposed budget as well as coordinate the portfolio of technology projects to ensure that programme goals are accomplished in line with the IT strategy of the firm.

KPA’s will be but not limited to:



Define the project’s objectives and oversee quality control throughout the lifecycle.

Responsible for delivery of diverse technology systems and applications in order to meet the business and client expectations and industry standards.

Lead and manage the project/program team in order to ensure an efficient delivery of key projects/initiatives.

Develop project plans specifying goals, strategy, staffing, scheduling, identification of risks, contingency plans and allocation of available resources.

Establish, document and administer the Project Governance Process and Project Management Framework.

Implement project governance structure that will monitor and mitigate risks related to project failure or non-delivery.

Define and implement the Project Recovery Plans.

Provide an advisory support on project delivery challenges and corrective action when required.

Provide coaching and support to Project Managers, IT Managers, Project Leads and project stakeholders to aid project delivery.

Build and maintain relationships by engaging business leaders to establish credibility, solve problems, build consensus and achieve objectives.

Minimum Requirements:



Advanced Diploma / NQF level 7

PMP – Project Management Professional Certification

Up to 15 Years Experience

IT Project Management (Leadership) Experience

IT Enterprise System Management Experience

Kindly be advised that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Desired Skills:

it manager

programme manager

IT program manager

