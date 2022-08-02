Java Developer – AWS – Hybrid – R580 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Senior Java Developer with AWS needed to join a team of awesome developers creating next generation software systems to deliver state-of-the-art technologies and take a lead role in the fourth industrial revolution. You will be responsible for the migration of services to AWS for applications and the support thereof.

The manufacturing group works with the latest inventive techs in a highly skilled manner. If you are ambitious and seeking a challenge, APPLY NOW!!

Essential Technical Skills:

General AWS experience in the DataScience / big data context.

Docker, & Kubernetes Experience,

Expert JAVA developer.

Agile methodology

Experience with Quick sight

Advantageous skills requirements:

Jenkins

Spring boot

Relational database skills.

Kibana, Prometheus & Grafana

Reference Number for this position is GZ55417 which is a contract position rotating between Midrand, Pretoria and working from Home offering a long-term contract rate of between R480 – R580 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

