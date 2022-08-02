Machine Learning (ML) Engineer, Pretoria – Gauteng Pretoria

Machine Learning (ML) Engineer, Pretoria.

R70 000.00 basic.

Machine Learning Engineer responsibilities include creating machine learning models and retraining systems. The Machine Learning Engineer will be evaluating existing machine learning (ML) processes, performing statistical analysis to resolve data set problems, and enhancing the accuracy of our AI software’s predictive automation capabilities.

Responsibilities

– Study and transform data science prototypes

– Design machine learning systems

– Research and implement appropriate ML algorithms and tools

– Develop machine learning applications according to requirements

– Select appropriate datasets and data representation methods

– Run machine learning tests and experiments

– Perform statistical analysis and fine-tuning using test results

– Train and retrain systems when necessary

– Extend existing ML libraries and frameworks

– Keep abreast of developments in the field

Qualifications

– Grade 12 (Essential),

– A bachelor’s qualification in a relevant field (software development/ engineering) with 3 years’ experience working in data science/machine learning

Email CV ASAP.

Machine Learning (ML) Engineer, Pretoria.

R70 000.00 basic.

Machine Learning Engineer responsibilities include creating machine learning models and retraining systems. The Machine Learning Engineer will be evaluating existing machine learning (ML) processes, performing statistical analysis to resolve data set problems, and enhancing the accuracy of our AI software’s predictive automation capabilities.

Responsibilities

– Study and transform data science prototypes

– Design machine learning systems

– Research and implement appropriate ML algorithms and tools

– Develop machine learning applications according to requirements

– Select appropriate datasets and data representation methods

– Run machine learning tests and experiments

– Perform statistical analysis and fine-tuning using test results

– Train and retrain systems when necessary

– Extend existing ML libraries and frameworks

– Keep abreast of developments in the field

Qualifications

– Grade 12 (Essential),

– A bachelor’s qualification in a relevant field (software development/ engineering) with 3 years’ experience working in data science/machine learning

Email CV ASAP.

Desired Skills:

ML Engineer

data science

ML models

Python

Employer & Job Benefits:

None

Learn more/Apply for this position