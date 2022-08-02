MySQL Database Administrator at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

This client looks for high achievers who wish to build a career at a top international IT company. Their typical applicant should not just be looking for a job, but should be seeking a career filled with opportunity, should enjoy the challenge of working towards stretch goals; and be willing to take every chance to grow on a technical and personal level. Join an elite team.

Role Responsibilities:

Compiling SOP’s for database health checks and automating checks where possible.

Ensuring monitoring is configured on all application components through supported APM tool sets (Grafana, Prometheus, Kibana, Cloudwatch etc.).

Maintaining documentation detailing monitoring configured on all databases.

Ensuring that integration between monitoring tool sets and the 24/7 ISO Monitoring Centre is in place to ensure critical alarms are monitored after hours.

Maintaining documentation detailing alarms configured on all databases.

Resolving service requests and incidents handed over from Level 1 and 2 through the Remedy ticketing system.

Where necessary, engage with database vendors to seek resolution where applicable.

Ensuring configuration items (CI’s) for database components are configured on the Remedy Ticketing System.

Providing support for deployments where intervention is required at database level.

Ensuring that problem tickets are opened and tracked on Jira for any recurring incidents; incidents where there is no known permanent solution or incidents with outstanding actions related to operational improvements.

Conducting regular reviews of problem tickets.

Ensuring compliance with all relevant security policies.

Providing insight and recommendations into database performance and capacity based on observed trends and future demand.

Reviewing and improving/optimising database performance.

SQL optimisation for inefficient queries.

Enterprise database architecture review.

Implementing database best practices.

Implementing archiving and backup strategies.

Compilation and maintenance of Technical Recovery Plans to be enacted in the event that DR failover needs to be invoked.

Participating in monthly and quarterly review meetings.

Providing support to transition new services into production and ensuring mandated operational controls are implemented prior to a service going live.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary education.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

Experience with database design, implementation, performance tuning and capacity planning.

Experience with Open Source/Linux development and production environments.

Experience designing and implementing database replication strategies.

Strong analytical, communication and troubleshooting skills.

Able to work under pressure and multi-task.

Work Location / Type:

Hybrid.

Desired Skills:

MariaDB

MySQL

Linux

