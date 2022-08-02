Project Manager IT

This is an excellent opportunity for a SENIOR PROJECT MANAGER to OPTIMIZE business delivery, providing critical MANAGEMENT over ranging projects for a MARKET-LEADING MEDICAL SOLUTIONS COMPANY.

This 12 Month CONTRACT is based in Cape Town and paying R500 per hour (Hybrid).

THE COMPANY

This MARKET-LEADING MEDICAL SOLUTIONS COMPANY focuses integrated delivery in catering essential client-specific healthcare solutions. This data driven MEDICAL SOLUTIONS COMPANY is backed by giants in the financial services industry and they are looking to augment customer-centricity through OPTIMIZING business strategy, development, and delivery on their ranging products and services.

THE ROLE

As the SENIOR PROJECT MANAGER, you will oversee the critical management of project delivery within this dynamic environment. You will MANAGE the optimization of planning, monitoring, and reporting in the deployment of innovative company products and services, ensuring the crucial alignment of business and stakeholder needs. You will further be responsible for essential stakeholder collaboration, resource management, and the investigation of project feasibility.

REQUIRED SKILLS

At least 5 years’ commercial industry experience working with insurance or health insurance companies.

BCom or related qualifications.

PMBOK / Prince 2 certified or equivalent.

Have experience working on large IT projects.

Desired Skills:

PRINCE2

PMBOK

Management methodology

Large IT Projects

Insurance

Investment

Feasibility Studies

Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management

Learn more/Apply for this position