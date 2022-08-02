QA Automation Engineer at Ntice Search

My client, a multi-award-winning UK-based financial services, is looking for a QA Automation Engineer to join their Cape Town team.

Your role as a QA Automation Engineer

Our QA automation engineers welcome any chance to innovate and use their initiative, but they do so while implementing according to best practices in order to produce tested, secure, reliable, and scalable software and solutions.

You don’t just checkboxes, you are required to think outside the box and test accordingly. When you test you try and break things, you think about security and scalability. You consider the bigger picture not just going through the same repetitive flow (automation can do that)

Monitor the sprint queues and be aware of what is happening in the current sprint and what is planned for future sprints. Proactively contribute to the preparation and planning, story writing, estimation, identifying of risks or simply just giving advice at the right time

Proactively engage and work as part of a highly effective and collaborative team in order to understand requirements and develop well-considered, and well-structured test plans, test cases or automated scripts.

Develop a holistic understanding of our proprietary system, business processes and the technology involved; proactively identify any shortcomings in understanding by facilitating the sharing of knowledge, ideas and insights amongst the team and contributing to our knowledge base

Be a pioneer, help drive our innovation and chart our course with iterative improvement. Proactively assess the current testing frameworks, strategies, and plans. Identifying areas of improvement and growth for the team and how they could impact the broader tech team

Your skills

Solid foundational knowledge of testing fundamentals and industry best practices

Excellent understanding of high to low-level test case design and implementation

Proven experience using SQL, from simple statements and queries to working with functions and stored procedures

Experienced in risk-based testing analysis and design

Experienced in black box and other experience-based test techniques (error guessing, checklist-based testing, exploratory testing, defect-based testing)

Experienced in conducting both technical and analytical reviews (professionally reviewing peer scripts and test cases, ensuring the quality of test-related work)

Experienced with QA automation and a strong understanding of automation tools such as Selenium, Nightwatch, JMeter, Postman, etc.

Experienced with REST APIs, JSON, and the underlying protocols (HTTP/S, TCP/IP); manually testing against these endpoints using tools or scripting automated tests.

Experienced with designing, implementing, reviewing, maintaining, and execution of automated tests and clearly documenting and reporting the results

Experienced with performance, scale, and load-based automated testing

Experienced with version control (Git) and a good understanding of branching and merging

Experienced with development tools to troubleshoot and debug web-based applications

Experienced working as part of an Agile Scrum team

BONUS: A keen interest in understanding and exploring the latest CI/CD, DevOps, and automated testing technologies

BONUS: Proven experience using a programming language such as C#, JAVA, JavaScript, PHP, Python etc.

Desired Skills:

QA

Testing

SQL

