SAP ABAP Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Service Provider in the Energy sector seeks the technical expertise of a SAP ABAP Developer whose core role will be supporting SAP modules through delivery of expert consulting services and solutions. You will require strong consulting skills, business knowledge, and SAP solution expertise to effectively integrate SAP technology into the business environment. The ideal candidate must possess an IT Degree or suitable tertiary qualification, at least 8 years’ ABAP experience, strong Object Orientation, SAP Fiori development, Gateway development, HANA exposure, ABAP Dictionary, Performance Tuning and experience working with Oil & Gas client – preferably Oil Downstream.

DUTIES:

Working across all countries and all business areas you will be expected to –

Be responsible primarily for providing ABAP support on operational issues.

Act as the technical expert, ensuring quick turnaround in identifying application issues and providing timely solutions.

Transform business function requirements into technical program specifications to code, test and debug programs.

Develop, code, document and execute Unit Tests, Systems, Integration and Acceptance Tests and testing tools for functions of high complexity.

Perform performance tuning to improve performance over multiple functions.

Engage other technical team members in the design, delivery, and deployment of solutions.

Ensure integration system activities including monitoring the technical architecture (particularly scalability, availability and archiving) meet all SLA’s.

Manage operational support, performing work during change windows as well as providing on call support as required by the team.

Undertake performance-tuning activities for SAP integration activities.

Provide consulting services on new and existing initiatives.

Contribute to solution development as required by the function.

Support the implementation of new SAP products in the organisation.

Close cooperation with the teams at group level regarding knowledge-sharing and business development for specific expert topics across Africa.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Degree in Information Technology or relevant qualification.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum of 8 years of ABAP experience.

Strong Object Orientation experience.

SAP Fiori development experience is required (1 year).

Gateway development.

HANA exposure.

Strong analytical skills and ability to write technical specifications.

Experience in working with Oil & Gas client, preferably Oil Downstream.

ABAP Reports, Classical Reports, dialog programming, module pool programming and ALV.

ABAP Dictionary.

Performance Tuning.

ABAP OO Programming.

Creation of complex transactions.

Dynamic Programming, RTTS concepts.

Data Migration.

Debugging and enhancement.

SAP Solution Manager.

Experience in ticketing tool such as HPALM.

Working with global teams across geographies.

Desirable –

ALE/IDOC.

BAPI, BADI.

User Exits, Customer Exits.

Basic support knowledge of SAP Functional areas; FI, MM, SD, PP, HR, SCM.

Data profiling / Data assessment.

Exposure to Content Server / OpenText.

Understanding of Archive related t-code.

Archiving Administration, Storing, retrieval, reporting & access of archived data, archive jobs management and Archive Link.

SAP workflow.

Exposure to DaRT, OpenText, Data Volume Management, SARA and TAANA tools.

Conceptual understanding of SAP ILM-based archiving with good understanding of the features to manage live data archiving and legacy decommissioning.

ATTRIBUTES:

Work independently and remotely from stakeholders.

Strong in response to challenge and conflict.

Ability to multitask and manage multiple deliverables at the same time.

Must be able to work independently as well as a team player and can manage own workload.

Excellent communication skills, written and verbal.

Enthusiasm to learn and develop knowledge and skills.

Good interpersonal skills.

Customer focused.

Confidence in dealing with stakeholders.

Strong attention to detail.

