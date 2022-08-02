SAP Basis Consultant – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Is your Career in the SAP Basis space?
Does your current role require you to monitor and maintain an entire SAP Landscape and planning of SAP maintenance task and system changes?
Then my prestigious client is looking for you, an SAP Technical (Basis) & Team Leader to join their team.
Location:
- Gauteng
Core Skills Required:
- SAP Basis (+10 years)
- PaaS and IaaS
- Cloud IaaS i.e., MS Azure; AWS
- SAP HANA Database (Advantageous)
- SAP Oracle Database
- SuSe Linux Operating System
Experience and Qualifications:
- Solid experience of Project Management methodologies in an SAP environment.
- Proven experience with SAP system health checks, dump/trace analysis and monitoring tools.
- Strong experience in Solution Manager Configuration for systems – CHARM and E2E Monitoring
- ITIL process knowledge and work experience advantageous
- ITIL Foundation V3 certification is advantageous
- Agile/Scrum methodologies
Key Duties:
- Proactive monitoring and maintenance of the entire SAP Landscape with key focus being analysing and planning of SAP maintenance tasks and system change’s together with the DevOps
- Operations/Technical manager of all technical (non-functional) projects/maintenance for the supported landscapes.
- Responsible for improvement and maintenance of the environments including patch management and upgrades.
- Responsible for implementation and release of database changes according to agreed timescales, costs and change control.
- Ensuring that all transports between DEV and INT and DEV and PRD environments are fully
- SAP Technical Administration.
- Incident and Request Management.
- Change Request Management.
- SAP Technical System Monitoring.
- Project and Start-up Management.
- SAP Transport Management
Don’t settle for average!! Shoot for amazing!!
Hurry and Apply
Desired Skills:
- SAP Basis
- ITIL
- transport management
- system monitoring
- SAP HANA