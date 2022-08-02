SAP Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

- 5+ Years SAP Development
- Experience in software Architecture/design and development
- Developerspecific SAP Certification
- Analysing business requirements and identifying configuration, programming, report, interface, output files, security and roles requirements
- Performing SAP Programming in Agentry
- Testing and Debugging functions related to the implementation and enhancement of SAP modules
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- MOBILE
- APPLICATION
- DEVELOPEMENT
- CERTIFICATION
- PROGRAMMING
- DEBUGGING
- TESTING
- MODULES
- ARCHITECTURE
- DESIGN