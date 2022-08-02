The successful candidate should have:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Information Systems.
- At least 5 to 7 years’ experience as a SAP Functional Analyst or Consultant within an IT / Software / Consultancy or Technical environment.
- Knowledge of financial systems and financial system integrations will be advantageous
- Knowledge of SAP Loans Management and BP modules
Requirements:
- Serve as a liaison between the Business Units and IT to assist or gather business requirements for system modifications, enhancement and implementations.
- Support the implementation of business solutions by building relationships and partnerships with key stakeholders; identifying business needs; determining and carrying out the necessary processes and practices; monitoring progress and results; recognising and capitalising on improvement opportunities and adapting to competing demands and organisational changes.
- Determining how to integrate SAP software modules to enhance targeted business processes.
- Configuring SAP CML and FI/CO solutions to ensure smooth system integration, enhanced functionalities, and user-friendly interfaces.
- Collaborating with the IT team to offer technical solutions and resolve issues.
- Providing SAP end-user training and support.
- Documenting SAP processes and preparing progress reports.
- Complying with industry regulations.
- Keeping informed of the latest SAP updates, developments, and offerings.
Desired Skills:
- data
- finance
- loans
- SAP support
- SAP Implementation
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our client is a financial institution that focuses on the provision of SME’s. They are one of South Africa’s leading specialised risk financier for small and medium enterprises, offers an exciting career opportunity to a SAP Functional Analyst.