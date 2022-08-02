SAP Functional Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

The successful candidate should have:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Information Systems.

At least 5 to 7 years’ experience as a SAP Functional Analyst or Consultant within an IT / Software / Consultancy or Technical environment.

Knowledge of financial systems and financial system integrations will be advantageous

Knowledge of SAP Loans Management and BP modules

Requirements:

Serve as a liaison between the Business Units and IT to assist or gather business requirements for system modifications, enhancement and implementations.

Support the implementation of business solutions by building relationships and partnerships with key stakeholders; identifying business needs; determining and carrying out the necessary processes and practices; monitoring progress and results; recognising and capitalising on improvement opportunities and adapting to competing demands and organisational changes.

Determining how to integrate SAP software modules to enhance targeted business processes.

Configuring SAP CML and FI/CO solutions to ensure smooth system integration, enhanced functionalities, and user-friendly interfaces.

Collaborating with the IT team to offer technical solutions and resolve issues.

Providing SAP end-user training and support.

Documenting SAP processes and preparing progress reports.

Complying with industry regulations.

Keeping informed of the latest SAP updates, developments, and offerings.

Desired Skills:

data

finance

loans

SAP support

SAP Implementation

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is a financial institution that focuses on the provision of SME’s. They are one of South Africa’s leading specialised risk financier for small and medium enterprises, offers an exciting career opportunity to a SAP Functional Analyst.

