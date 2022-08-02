SAP Functional Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Aug 2, 2022

The successful candidate should have:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Information Systems.
  • At least 5 to 7 years’ experience as a SAP Functional Analyst or Consultant within an IT / Software / Consultancy or Technical environment.
  • Knowledge of financial systems and financial system integrations will be advantageous
  • Knowledge of SAP Loans Management and BP modules

Requirements:

  • Serve as a liaison between the Business Units and IT to assist or gather business requirements for system modifications, enhancement and implementations.
  • Support the implementation of business solutions by building relationships and partnerships with key stakeholders; identifying business needs; determining and carrying out the necessary processes and practices; monitoring progress and results; recognising and capitalising on improvement opportunities and adapting to competing demands and organisational changes.
  • Determining how to integrate SAP software modules to enhance targeted business processes.
  • Configuring SAP CML and FI/CO solutions to ensure smooth system integration, enhanced functionalities, and user-friendly interfaces.
  • Collaborating with the IT team to offer technical solutions and resolve issues.
  • Providing SAP end-user training and support.
  • Documenting SAP processes and preparing progress reports.
  • Complying with industry regulations.
  • Keeping informed of the latest SAP updates, developments, and offerings.

Desired Skills:

  • data
  • finance
  • loans
  • SAP support
  • SAP Implementation

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is a financial institution that focuses on the provision of SME’s. They are one of South Africa’s leading specialised risk financier for small and medium enterprises, offers an exciting career opportunity to a SAP Functional Analyst.

