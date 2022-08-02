Senior Back Office Engineer – Gauteng

Aug 2, 2022

The Role: Essential function:

  • The Senior Back Office Engineer will report to the IT Manager. The Senior Back Office Engineer fulfils a multifaceted role and is responsible for maintaining company’s systems and ICT Infrastructure.
  • Configure, Monitor and Maintain the VMware ESX and core infrastructure storage environment
  • Configure, Monitor and Maintain hardware including switches, routers, Servers, Firewalls, Telephone systems
  • Design and build-out Head Office, Regional Office, and Lodge infrastructure to meet business requirements
  • Monitoring systems and services to ensure system availability and sufficient capacity exists
  • Mitigate risks in the server, storage, and network environment
  • Apply operating system patches, hotfixes, service packs, and hardware updates
  • Identify opportunities for increased reliability, availability, supportability, performance, and security
  • Investigate higher tier incidents and resolve problems
  • Implement, maintain, and monitor IT security standards and best practices
  • Build out and maintain BackupDisaster Recovery and High Availability capabilities
  • Contribute to developing, documenting, implementing and upholding IT policies and procedures
  • Contribute to maintaining an accurate asset register of physical and digital IT assets and maintain
    a replacement plan
  • Contribute to maintaining ICT technical documentation

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

  • VMWare, MCSE, CCNP, ITIL,
  • Microsoft 365, Azure
  • Project management experience

Experience required:

  • Architecting, planning and implementing complex IT systems
  • Firewalls (Palo Alto and/or SonicWALL preferred)
  • Virtualisation technologies (VMWare preferred)
  • Enterprise Security Services (Endpoint and Server protection.)
  • Extensive experience with MS Windows and MS Office product implementations and supportincluding Active Directory, LDAP, Exchange Remote Desktop Services and IIS
  • Messaging fundamentals (Mimecast SMTP, DMARC, DKIM, SPF)
  • Enterprise storage management (EMC, EqualLogic. iSCSI, LUN, Load balancing)
  • Network Design ?? Routing, Switching (VLAN, STP PoE), IPv4 (DHCP, DNS, Subnet)
  • Strong documentation and policy writing skills

