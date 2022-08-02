Senior Back Office Engineer – Gauteng

The Role: Essential function:
- The Senior Back Office Engineer will report to the IT Manager. The Senior Back Office Engineer fulfils a multifaceted role and is responsible for maintaining company’s systems and ICT Infrastructure.
- Configure, Monitor and Maintain the VMware ESX and core infrastructure storage environment
- Configure, Monitor and Maintain hardware including switches, routers, Servers, Firewalls, Telephone systems
- Design and build-out Head Office, Regional Office, and Lodge infrastructure to meet business requirements
- Monitoring systems and services to ensure system availability and sufficient capacity exists
- Mitigate risks in the server, storage, and network environment
- Apply operating system patches, hotfixes, service packs, and hardware updates
- Identify opportunities for increased reliability, availability, supportability, performance, and security
- Investigate higher tier incidents and resolve problems
- Implement, maintain, and monitor IT security standards and best practices
- Build out and maintain BackupDisaster Recovery and High Availability capabilities
- Contribute to developing, documenting, implementing and upholding IT policies and procedures
- Contribute to maintaining an accurate asset register of physical and digital IT assets and maintain
a replacement plan
- Contribute to maintaining ICT technical documentation
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- VMWare, MCSE, CCNP, ITIL,
- Microsoft 365, Azure
- Project management experience
Experience required:
- Architecting, planning and implementing complex IT systems
- Firewalls (Palo Alto and/or SonicWALL preferred)
- Virtualisation technologies (VMWare preferred)
- Enterprise Security Services (Endpoint and Server protection.)
- Extensive experience with MS Windows and MS Office product implementations and supportincluding Active Directory, LDAP, Exchange Remote Desktop Services and IIS
- Messaging fundamentals (Mimecast SMTP, DMARC, DKIM, SPF)
- Enterprise storage management (EMC, EqualLogic. iSCSI, LUN, Load balancing)
- Network Design ?? Routing, Switching (VLAN, STP PoE), IPv4 (DHCP, DNS, Subnet)
- Strong documentation and policy writing skills