Senior Hardware Engineer at RecruiTech – KwaZulu-Natal Durban North

Our client is looking for a Senior Electronics Hardware Design Engineer based in Hillcrest to join their Team.

Key Performance Areas:

Schematic Design

PCB layout and design for high-speed tracks and RF antenna

Creating and maintaining of Bill of Materials (BOM) for all products

Proficiency in Altium designer and layout of up to 8-layer HDI PCB’s

Test equipment design

Basic mechanical hardware design for injection moulding POC’s

Creation of production manuals as per ISO9001

Education/ Experience:

National Diploma or BSc. Elec Engineering

Minimum of 10 years’ experience

Knowledge of the automotive industry will be advantageous

CE approval experience advantageous

Basic firmware experience for 8 and 32-bit microprocessors advantageous

Simulation of circuits using PSpice advantageous

Experience with Audio/Video streams advantageous

Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or for more information, contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; (VoIP) or [Phone Number Removed];.

In sending your CV, you confirm that you have read and understood our POPI Policy found on our website [URL Removed] Should you be unsuccessful for this particular position, you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database which you confirm is true, correct and up to date. Should a suitable opportunity arise we will contact you and request your permission to submit your information.

Desired Skills:

CE approval experience advantageous

Experience with Audio/Video streams advantageous

Knowledge of the automotive industry will be advantageous

Basic firmware experience for 8 and 32-bit microprocessors advantageous

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Other Information Technology

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position