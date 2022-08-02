SENIOR SOFTWARE ENGINEER (HYBRID) – JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Johannesburg

Aug 2, 2022

An exciting opportunity to join a fast growing South African fintech company.

This is a remote / hybrid position

Experience and Qualifications

  • Relevant tertiary qualification
  • Must be able to code in Java or Python, Devops (Terraform) AWS Cloud formation and Tech Stack

Software stack includes:

  • Cloud-hosted Microservice Architecture with Event Sourcing and CQRS
  • NoSQL database
  • Kotlin, Python, Javascript ,Golang
  • Spring Boot running in containers (containerd / docker)
  • Kubernetes running on Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE)
  • Typically macOS or Linux development machines on high-end hardware
  • Infrastructure-as-code using Terraform
  • Prometheus, Grafana, Elastic, Kibana

Duties and responsibilities

  • Technical ownership of products which includes authoring and driving software design, ensuring design coherence with the broader architecture, operational excellence of the services, technical documentation, collaborating with stakeholders, etc.
  • Delivering high-quality work independently but with support from the team as well as participating in group tasks.
  • Taking ownership of high-level ambiguous projects and participating in all aspects of their lifecycle, from requirements gathering to running in production.
  • Participating in software and architecture design discussions
  • Mentoring junior and intermediate software engineers.
  • Conducting technical interviews.
  • Enforcing the use of secure coding and architecture patterns and are required to have a solid understanding of modern security practices.
  • Being part of on-call rotation.
  • When on-call, you will work on repaying technical debt and deal with operational incidents as and when they occur.
  • This will require you to have or acquire a good general knowledge of production operations for technical support.
  • Performing high quality, ego-free code reviews for your colleagues as well as submitting your code for review by others
  • Communicating blockers early
  • Ensuring that all critical functionality is covered by automated tests that run in the CI/CD pipelines.
  • Keeping technical documentation up to date as you make changes or add features to services.

