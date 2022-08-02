SENIOR SOFTWARE ENGINEER (HYBRID) – JOHANNESBURG

An exciting opportunity to join a fast growing South African fintech company.
This is a remote / hybrid position
Experience and Qualifications
- Relevant tertiary qualification
- Must be able to code in Java or Python, Devops (Terraform) AWS Cloud formation and Tech Stack
Software stack includes:
- Cloud-hosted Microservice Architecture with Event Sourcing and CQRS
- NoSQL database
- Kotlin, Python, Javascript ,Golang
- Spring Boot running in containers (containerd / docker)
- Kubernetes running on Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE)
- Typically macOS or Linux development machines on high-end hardware
- Infrastructure-as-code using Terraform
- Prometheus, Grafana, Elastic, Kibana
Duties and responsibilities
- Technical ownership of products which includes authoring and driving software design, ensuring design coherence with the broader architecture, operational excellence of the services, technical documentation, collaborating with stakeholders, etc.
- Delivering high-quality work independently but with support from the team as well as participating in group tasks.
- Taking ownership of high-level ambiguous projects and participating in all aspects of their lifecycle, from requirements gathering to running in production.
- Participating in software and architecture design discussions
- Mentoring junior and intermediate software engineers.
- Conducting technical interviews.
- Enforcing the use of secure coding and architecture patterns and are required to have a solid understanding of modern security practices.
- Being part of on-call rotation.
- When on-call, you will work on repaying technical debt and deal with operational incidents as and when they occur.
- This will require you to have or acquire a good general knowledge of production operations for technical support.
- Performing high quality, ego-free code reviews for your colleagues as well as submitting your code for review by others
- Communicating blockers early
- Ensuring that all critical functionality is covered by automated tests that run in the CI/CD pipelines.
- Keeping technical documentation up to date as you make changes or add features to services.
Desired Skills:
- software engineer
- software coding
- Python
- aws cloud
- devops
- Java
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree